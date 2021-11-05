São Paulo director says there are no conversations with Ceni about 2022 and minimizes chance of “bombing hires” | São Paulo

São Paulo’s football director, Carlos Belmonte, said this Thursday that the club has not yet met with coach Rogério Ceni to discuss the planning of signings and layoffs for 2022. The focus at the moment is the final stretch of Brasileirão.

– Until the moment we are in the championship, needing points, we still haven’t sat down to talk about the planning. What we do know is that we brought older players, some had results and others not so much. But also younger than Cotia. Rigoni, Calleri, Benítez who are not at the end of their careers, players who are 29, 28 years old. This assembly will be done. It is important for the fans to know that we are going through a difficult financial moment. It doesn’t have the resources for big investments. We’re going to make some changes, but don’t expect huge signings – stated Belmonte in an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

– São Paulo will work in the market to bring important pieces. But we didn’t plan for two reasons: because we are in the final phase, needing points, and we changed the commission. Rogério is concentrating his forces to find the ideal team for the end of the championship and at some point we will talk about this planning – he added.

1 of 2 Belmonte, São Paulo football director — Photo: Reproduction Belmonte, São Paulo football director — Photo: Reproduction

The fear of the fans, and especially of coach Rogério Ceni, is the loss of the highlights of the current squad that were revealed in the youth categories. Names like Gabriel Sara, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Liziero and Luan are constant targets of European clubs.

Carlos Belmonte stated that none of these athletes has received a proposal so far.

– We know that our financial situation is not good, but that is not why we are going to dispose of athletes with prices that we do not think are consistent with the reality of these athletes. We didn’t have any proposal for these athletes and if they arrive we will analyze with the value that arrives. From a technical point of view, fortunately, we can count on these athletes.

About the hiring of a goalkeeper, Ivan, from Ponte Preta, was speculated when Tiago Volpi was low, but the director said that there is no conversation with the player. Rogério Ceni himself stated in a recent interview that the club’s biggest bet must be on promises.

– We weren’t talking and we’re not talking. Because, again, we’re not interfering with the casting.