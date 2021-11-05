São Paulo lineup: Ceni takes tests; Calleri and Nestor train without limitations | São Paulo

The Friday of São Paulo was marked by tests promoted by coach Rogério Ceni and practically the confirmation of the return of Jonathan Calleri and Rodrigo Nestor to the list of related. They trained normally and should reinforce the team in Sunday’s duel, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), against Bahia, at Fonte Nova, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Championship.

Calleri and Nestor participated in the tactical work, without limitations, and must travel with the group to Salvador. The striker has not played since the derby against Corinthians, while the midfielder was out of the game against Internacional.

On the field, Ceni has been promoting tests in the starting lineup in recent days, such as the variation with two or three defenders and different options in attack. The coach still has the activity on Saturday, before the trip to Bahia, to define the São Paulo squad.

A possible São Paulo for Sunday has Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Orejuela, Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Luciano (Calleri) and Rigoni.

São Paulo is looking to move further away from the relegation zone and actually enter the fight for a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. The Tricolor has 37 points and occupies the 12th place.

The team trains this Saturday, at 10 am, and travels in the afternoon to the capital of Bahia. The team remains in the Northeast after the game in Salvador and travels on Monday to Fortaleza, where they face Fortaleza on Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Castelão.