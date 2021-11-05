SBT confirms Ana Paula’s resignation after Silvio Santos production turmoil · TV News

The SBT confirmed, in the early afternoon of this Friday (5), the resignation of Ana Paula Renault. According to the TV news had anticipated, the departure of the commentator of Fofocalizante happened after she had caused a series of confusions behind the scenes at the station, including with the production of the Silvio Santos program.

In the version released to the press, the station claimed that the exit took place “by mutual agreement”. According to the note, Ana Paula “decided to follow other professional paths as of this date, but leaves the doors open to return to the channel in the future”. The reality, however, is quite different.

Until the night of Thursday (4), when the report spoke with the ex-BBB, she did not talk at all about desire or agreement to leave SBT. The member of Fofocalizador only denied that she had made a backstage shack.

According to sources, Silvio Santos gave the go-ahead for Ana Paula’s dismissal after the journalist made a fuss with the production of the owner’s program. The episode was considered by executives as the “drop of water”.

The problem occurred in a recording that would put the Fofocalizador team against the Vem Pra Cá troupe on Sunday. That day, Ana Paula did not participate in the gossip program because she claimed she had been sick.

Hours later, however, she was fully recovered for the Silvio Santos Program competition, but was barred. According to Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, she even shouted that she would never step on the station again.

Ana Paula left gossip

The ex-BBB also collects friction with the commercial department and with the makeup and costume teams. One of the confusions would have been motivated by Ana Paula’s refusal to record the evening specials, which will be produced on a Saturday. One of the most frequently heard phrases from the journalist’s mouth is “I’m not paid for this”.

Fernando Pelégio, artistic planning director at SBT, regretted his bet on Ana Paula and returned from his vacation frustrated with the commentator’s behavior. In May 2020, the executive had chosen Minas Gerais for the attraction after Mara Maravilha and Livia Andrade were removed from the program.

In the official version of the network, “the presenter’s relationship with the commercial department, with the makeup and costume teams and with her stagemates has always been excellent”.

Ana Paula Renault, on the other hand, stated that the fights do not proceed and that the atmosphere behind the scenes of the attraction was excellent. In addition, according to the journalist, his absence from the year-end special had already been arranged with the direction of the program, as the recording will take place on his father’s 92nd birthday.