Scientists “boost” people’s brains with electrodes and artificial intelligence

A new study from the University of Minnesota (USA) has combined artificial intelligence and electrical stimulation to improve certain brain functions. The analysis included 12 patients, who received — surgically — hundreds of tiny electrodes.

The researchers located a region of the brain called the inner capsule, responsible for cognitive control, that is, allowing the person to shift attention from one task to another. With this, the team intends to develop a treatment against mental illnesses, such as depression, helping patients who simply cannot get rid of negative thoughts.

Study improves brain functions using artificial intelligence (Image: Idimair/Envato)

the algorithm of machine learning helped the team isolate patients’ cognitive control abilities from their brain activity and actions. “The system can read brain activity, decode when a patient is having difficulty and apply a small electrical stimulation to the brain to propel it to overcome this difficulty,” the researchers say.

Trial participants also report that their anxiety improved when the system kicked in, mainly due to the fact that they had more cognitive control, which made it easier to shift focus. The study is available here.

Source: Futurism