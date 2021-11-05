Scientists detect water in a galaxy far, far away

Water was detected in the most massive galaxy in the early universe, according to new observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (Alma). Scientists studying the SPT0311-58 object found there H two O and carbon monoxide. This galaxy is located about 12.88 billion light years from Earth.

The search was published in the magazine The Astrophysical Journal.

The detection of these two molecules in abundance suggests that the molecular universe was strengthening shortly after the elements were forged in early stars. The new research comprises the most detailed study of the molecular gas content of a galaxy in the beginning of the universe so far and the most distant detection of H two O in a regular star-forming galaxy.

in the childhood of the universe

SPT0311-58 is actually composed of two galaxies. This object was first seen by Alma scientists in 2017 and would already exist in the Epoch of Reionization. At that time the universe was only 780 million years old – about 5% of its current age – and the first stars and galaxies were being born. Scientists believe that the two galaxies may be merging and that their rapid star formation is not only consuming their gas, or star-forming fuel, but that they may later make the pair evolve into elliptical galaxies massive as those seen in the local universe.

“Using Alma’s high-resolution observations of molecular gas in the pair of galaxies known collectively as SPT0311-58, we detected water and carbon monoxide molecules in the larger of the two galaxies. Oxygen and carbon, in particular, are first-generation elements and, in the molecular forms of carbon monoxide and water, are essential for life as we know it,” said Srevani Jarugula, University of Illinois astronomer and principal investigator of the new research. “This galaxy is the most massive galaxy currently known in redshift, or the time when the universe was very young. It has more gas and dust compared to other galaxies in the early universe, which gives us many potential opportunities to observe abundant molecules and better understand how these life-creating elements impacted the development of the early universe.”

Water, in particular, is the third most abundant molecule in the universe, after molecular hydrogen and carbon monoxide. Previous studies of galaxies in the local and early universe have correlated water emission and dust far-infrared emission. “Dust absorbs ultraviolet radiation from the galaxy’s stars and re-emits it in the form of infrared photons,” Jarugula said. “This further excites the water molecules, giving rise to the emission of water that scientists are able to observe. In this case, it helped us detect the emission of water in this huge galaxy. This correlation could be used to develop water as a marker of star formation, which could then be applied to galaxies on a cosmological scale.”

much higher rate

Studying the first galaxies to form in the universe helps scientists better understand the birth, growth, and evolution of the universe and everything in it, including the Solar System and Earth. “The first galaxies are forming stars at a rate thousands of times greater than the Milky Way,” Jarugula said. “Studying the gas and dust content of these early galaxies tells us about their properties, how and how many stars are forming, at what rate the gas is converted into stars, how the galaxies interact with each other and with the interstellar medium, and much more .”

According to Jarugula, there is still a lot to learn about the pair SPT0311-58 and the early universe galaxies. “This study not only provides answers about where and how far away water might exist in the universe, but it also gave rise to a big question: how so much gas and dust came together to form stars and galaxies so early in the universe,” he noted. “The answer requires further study of these and similar star-forming galaxies to gain a better understanding of the structural formation and evolution of the early universe.”

“This exciting result, which shows the power of Alma, contributes to a growing collection of observations of the early universe,” said Joe Pesce, astrophysicist and director of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Alma Program. “These molecules, important for life on Earth, are forming as soon as they can, and their observation is giving us insight into the fundamental processes of a universe very different from today.”

