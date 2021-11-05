Scientists find gene that doubles risk of dying from covid-19 | World

Scientists at Oxford University in the United Kingdom have identified a specific gene that doubles the risk of respiratory failure due to covid-19 and it may explain why some ethnic groups are more susceptible to the severe form of the disease than others.

The researchers found that a high-risk version of the gene likely prevents cells lining the airways and lungs from responding properly to the virus. About 60% of people of South Asian ancestry carry this version of the gene, compared to 15% of people with European heritage., according to the study published on Thursday.

The findings help explain why higher rates of hospitalization and death may have been seen in certain communities and on the Indian subcontinent. The authors cautioned that the gene cannot be used as the sole explanation, as many other factors, such as socioeconomic conditions, play a role. Despite the significant impact of the virus on people of Afro-Caribbean descent, only 2% carry the high-risk genotype.

1 of 1 Covid-19: Oxford scientists found gene that doubles the risk of dying from the disease — Photo: Piro4D/Pixabay Covid-19: Oxford scientists found gene that doubles the risk of dying from the disease — Photo: Piro4D/Pixabay

People with the gene, known as LZTFL1, would particularly benefit from vaccination, which remains the best method of protection, the researchers said. The findings raise the possibility of research into specific treatments for patients with this gene, although no personalized drug is currently available.

This “shows that the way the lung responds to infection is critical,” said James Davies, a researcher and associate professor of genomics at Oxford, who worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) during the pandemic. “This is important because most treatments focus on changing the way the immune system reacts to the virus.”

Davies and his colleagues discovered the gene using artificial intelligence and molecular technology cutting edge. The team trained an algorithm to analyze vast amounts of genetic data from hundreds of cell types throughout the body and then used a new technique that allowed them to refine the DNA behind that specific genetic signal.