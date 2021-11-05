Second most voted councilor in Patos de Minas impeached for sexual harassment – Politics

Marquim das Bananas states that he maintained an affectionate relationship with the former advisor before taking office as councilor (photo: Llis Flix)

The second most voted councilor in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, was impeached for breach of parliamentary decorum. Marcos Antnio Rodrigues, the Marquim das Bananas (PSD), was elected in 2020 with 1,828 votes. Eight months after taking office, he was the target of a prosecuting commission on charges of sexual harassment against his former parliamentary adviser. The trial session took place last Thursday (4/11) and ended with the revocation of the mandate. Of the 17 councilors, 12 voted for impeachment, 4 for filing the complaint. The accused did not vote. The trial hearing began at 8 am and stretched to 4 pm. In the first stage, the report of the processing committee was read, composed of the rapporteur Jos Eustquio de Faria Jnior (PODEMOS), the president of Casa Joo Batista / Cabo Batista (CITIZENSHIP) and the member Mauri Srgio / Mauri of JL (MDB). In the end, the commission recommended the removal of the mandate, as it understood that the conduct of Marquim das Bananas towards a former advisor is not compatible with the dignity of the Chamber, which characterizes a breach of parliamentary decorum.

In the second stage of the hearing, attorneys for the prosecution and defense presented the arguments. The councilors, including the accused, were also able to demonstrate. The process was processed in secrecy and the session was held behind closed doors.

According to the minutes, released by the Municipal Council, the following voted against the impeachment: Bartolomeu Ferreira (DEM), Itamar Andr (PATRIOT), Joo Marra (PATRIOT) and Lsaro Borges (PSD).

For the cassation to be formalized, it is necessary to publish the legislative decree in the Official Gazette. The Electoral Court will be notified and determine the alternate to assume the position. The next most voted councilor of the PSD is Nivaldo Tavares, who obtained 656 votes.

Marquim das Bananas left the plenary of the City Council right after the result. He didnt want to speak. In front of the building, a protester was holding a pizza and a bunch of bananas. Between Tuesday (2/11) and Wednesday (3/11), banners were attached to the camera asking for cassao, but they were removed.

A complaint was also filed by the former advisor, with the Public Ministry and with the Civil Police. In addition to the legislative process, Marquim das Bananas is also likely to be criminally liable.

what the parts say











The lawyer of the former parliamentary advisor said that justice was done. Thrilled, Ktia Andrade declared: “There was no other result than the cassation, […]It is, because of the facts, of the evidence that we present. […] Even those who would vote against at that moment, I am sure, that everyone is intimately sure, that the sexual harassment happened. They could vote for other reasons, for cooperativism, for unknown reasons, but not for lack of evidence and evidence,” he said.

Marquim das Bananas’ lawyer, Jos Ricardo Souto, informed that he will appeal the cassation in court. “I believe it was extremely unfair. There are some illegalities that were committed. There was no sexual harassment. To characterize sexual harassment, it is necessary to have a relationship of employment, a relationship of superiority, and what was found in the records that there was a previous relationship between them possession, before she became an advisor. She, on several occasions, asked for a job. If she was harassed, how did she accept the job?”

Military Police was called











At the end of the session, the Military Police attended the Municipal Chamber. According to President Ezequiel Macedo (PP), Marquim das Bananas would have uttered threats against Councilor Gladston Gabriel (PODEMOS). He did not know precisely what the words were said.

The military collected information from the victim and witnesses. Marquim das Bananas was not in the camera when the PM arrived. He had left the building minutes before.

Marquim das Bananas’ lawyer, Jos Ricardo Souto, stated that the client only expressed dissatisfaction with the result, which, in his view, does not constitute a threat.

What does the committee’s opinion say?











During testimony at the commission, Marquim das Bananas stated that he fell in love with the former parliamentary advisor during the electoral campaign, between October and November 2020. He also said that the woman would have responded. However, the relationship would have ended before the beginning of the mandate, in January 2021.

Still in testimony, the now former councilor said that the former advisor took off her clothes in front of him to seduce him. However, he did not have a consummate sexual relationship. He also informed that he took her to the motel twice, the last one, at the end of February, he gave her the amount of R$ 500.

The commission, in the opinion, points out that the testimony already indicates a ‘questionable conduct, since, according to his reports, he would have, a married man, appointed to his office a woman with whom he would have a romantic/affective involvement and, in addition, Anyway, went to the motel with the same payment. The payment indicates, at the very least, a promiscuous relationship of the parliamentarian.’

Witness testimony indicated that the relationship between the councilor and the complainant was cold and dry. “The councilor didn’t even talk (with her) in front of others. When he had to ask for something, he passed it on to others to pass on the message”.

A parliamentary advisor, who works in the office next door, narrated that she had already witnessed Marquim das Bananas irritated. The episode happened when he offered a ride to the former advisor and she refused.

The opinion of the processing commission also points out that there were contradictions in the testimony of Marquim das Bananas. At one point, he said that the ‘relationship was affectionate/loving’ and then indicated that he had no sexual interest, ‘he treated her like a daughter’. The councilor also stated that after the election, which took place on November 15, 2020, he lost confidence in it. The commission wrote: “Well, was the relationship loving/affective, parenting, or was there not even a trusting relationship? And if there was no more trust, why did the accused appoint and keep her in a position of trust?”

Regarding evidence, the commission characterized that abusive behaviors happen in private places and moments, and not in public, which makes proof difficult.

Some tapes presented by the prosecution show the former aide saying that she ‘just wanted to do her job, and that she was unwilling to prostitute herself for her job’.

The former advisor, in testimony, alleged that the councilor asked for photos of intimate content so that he would feel good, and offered him money for both of them to go out together.

In late February, the former advisor said she agreed to go out with the councilor, with the promise that later he would leave her in peace.

The commission inferred: “These points […] demonstrate that the former advisor was under great pressure […] and that the parliamentarian used his position of power, and took advantage, […], to embarrass her with sexual overtones, which is certainly not compatible with the dignity of the house.”