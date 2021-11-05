see how to apply for home equity financing

Photo: Reproduction





Public Security professionals are now able to apply for credit to purchase their own home, with special conditions through Habite Seguro, at any Caixa branch or at a Caixa Aqui Correspondent.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, with the Habite Seguro program, which was announced in September this year, it is possible to finance new or used properties, units of ventures financed by Caixa and even the construction of individual properties, including through the Program Green and Yellow House.

Step by step: how to order?

To apply for the credit, interested professionals must prove their employment relationship with a public security agency, using a form issued by the employer, whose model is available at the address, in the option “How to Join“. The contract is subject to credit approval.

Can be contemplated:

– Federal Police

– Federal Highway Police

– Criminal Police

– military police

– Civil police

– Firefighters

– Prison officers

– Experts and papilloscopists from the official institutes of criminalistics, forensic medicine and identification, active, retired from the paid reserve, retired and retired

– City guards

How to join

Those interested in applying for housing credit with the conditions of the Habite Seguro Program should contact Caixa agencies or Caixa correspondents. It will also be possible to join the program through an accredited financial institution.

For those with an income of up to BRL 7,000

Habite Seguro, as a social program, prioritizes security agents with monthly gross income of up to R$7,000. It will be possible to finance up to 100% of the property’s value, with subsidies of up to R$ 13 thousand, according to the professional’s income range, in addition to obtaining lower interest rates on financing.

For income above BRL 7,000

Public security agents who receive more than R$7,000 a month may also be assisted by the program, with access to differentiated interest rates and benefits.

Maximum property value

Subsidies may be granted for the acquisition of new and used properties, and for the financing of individual construction, with a value of up to R$300 thousand.

Number of financings