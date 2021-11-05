‘See my son before I die’ · TV News

Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will discover that José (Juliano Laham) is alive in the final stretch of Genesis. After lying for years about his brother’s death, Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will finally reveal to his father that he sold the Hebrew as a slave in the past. The shepherd will be sick when he receives the news. “See my son before I die,” the patriarch will say in the biblical novel.

Muriel’s widower (Rhaisa Batista) will decide to return to the Israeli settlement after getting Tamar (Juliana Xavier) pregnant. There, he will return to his field activities as a pastor alongside his new wife. Some time later, a severe drought will hit Canaan, and Israel will ask their children to fetch food from Egypt.

At the scene, they will discover that Joseph has become governor, and Judah will have a chance to beg for his forgiveness and be at peace with his conscience in the scenes set to air from Monday’s chapter (8) in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Back in Canaan, Tamar’s husband will open the game with Israel. “Did you manage to buy the food?” the patriarch will ask. “Yes, we did it. We’ll be fine. You don’t have to worry about that,” will reassure Judah.

“Then why are you with these faces? What are you so serious about to tell me?”, Israel will insist. “It’s just that… Our brother José isn’t dead. When we brought his tunic, stained with blood, it was for you to think that he had been devoured by an animal”, will deliver Judah.

“Actually, what happened was that we sold José as a slave to an Ismaili merchant when he came to meet us in the countryside,” the man will add.

end of lies

The Hebrew will start to feel sick at the news. “We did this evil and hid it from you. Nobody told the truth before out of fear. But now you need to know why José is alive, and he is the governor of all Egypt”, complete Tamar’s husband, in tears.

Israel will almost faint, but will be helped by Reuben (Felipe Cunha). “Father, listen to me: José is alive, he is alive! He sent to fetch you,” Judah will continue. The other descendants of Abraham (Zécarlos Machado) will be desperate with the Hebrew’s state of health.

A while later, he will be able to recover. “José is alive… My son is alive… I’m going to him… See my son before I die”, Israel will ask the other heirs, very moved.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

