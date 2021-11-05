See six players still looking for space with Rogério Ceni in São Paulo | São Paulo

The first weeks of work by Rogério Ceni served to remove São Paulo from the relegation zone and to draw an overview of the squad for the final stretch of the season. Important names, both because of their past at the club and because of their career prestige, are still looking for space with the new coach, who took over the team in the final stretch of 2021.

Perhaps the most important names focus on Bruno Alves and Eder. The defender, who was singled out by São Paulo and an undisputed titleholder in previous years, lost ground with the arrival of Miranda and the growth of Léo. Already the striker, with an important trajectory in Europe, has not yet packed with the tricolor shirt.

Ceni and the cast still have nine games to go in the Brazilian Championship. In addition to accrediting the team to fight for a spot in Libertadores, the final period of the season could change the context of this group of players below, now under the command of a new coach.

After his peak in 2019, with the right to individual awards in Paulistão, Bruno Alves lives a season well below in 2021. The experienced 30-year-old defender lost space with Hernán Crespo and continues to face the same scenario with Rogério Ceni.

Bruno Alves has not started since September 12, when he played 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Fluminense. Since then, there were only 13 minutes on the field for Tricolor: 10 against Atlético-GO and 3 against Internacional on Sunday, in the only performance with Ceni.

Hired to be an important offensive alternative, Eder has less than 20 minutes with Rogério Ceni. The veteran, who came in at the end against Internacional, is currently behind Calleri, Rigoni, Luciano, Pablo and even the young Marquinhos, with a different role, in the hierarchy of the new job.

Since his chance as a starter in the elimination of the Copa do Brasil for Fortaleza, the 23 shirt has only entered the field four times, in a space of ten games. Eder hasn’t hit the net since June 16, in a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, at Morumbi.

Besides the opportunity to start the duel against Chape, in the return, Eder played another 18 minutes (without additions), if added to the participations in the games against Ceará, Bragantino and Internacional. The last three, already under the command of Rogério Ceni. Wait for more chances.

Hired this season under the approval of Hernán Crespo, Gabriel has yet to convince Rogério Ceni. With the new coach, the Uruguayan played for just 45 minutes, when he replaced Benítez in the 1-0 victory over Corinthians.

Not even Luan’s injury, embezzled since the beginning of the Ceni era, ensured space for the 15 shirt. Gabriel is still looking for his first opportunity as a starter for São Paulo, but with the consolidation of Liziero as well, the scenario looks difficult in this end of 2021.

The Uruguayan has only five games since his arrival in São Paulo, which took place at the beginning of September.

Tried as a center forward by Crespo, Vitor Bueno also has a few minutes with the new coach. In the four games under the command of Ceni, the shirt 12 played against Ceará and Bragantino, matches in which he totaled 43 minutes.

After renewing the contract in May, after the conquest of Paulistão, the striker lost space in São Paulo and hasn’t rocked the net since the same month, when he left his mark in the victory against Sporting Cristal, still in the group stage of the Libertadores.

With Rogério Ceni, he didn’t even take the field in the coach’s four games. The future is in check, and shirt 7 should follow with little space until the end of the season, given the current context. Marquinhos, from the base, occupies this gap within the cast.

The midfielder played little this season and is still waiting for his first opportunity under the command of Rogério Ceni. With nine games in 2021, Shaylon has not played since September 19, when he reinforced São Paulo in the final minutes of the game against Atlético-GO.

It was the midfielder’s only appearance since the end of May and beginning of June, when he staged five straight matches still under the command of Hernán Crespo. The current scenario does not suggest a change until the final stretch of the Brasileirão dispute.