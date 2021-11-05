Selic at 7.75% per year? Meet ten real estate funds that pay dividends above the rate

SAO PAULO – The increase in the rate of increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, has raised doubts for real estate fund investors. In October, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year, the highest level since 2017. With the forecast of new increases, it is worth changing the FIIs by fixed income investments, which become more and more attractive?

The subject was highlighted in this Wednesday (3rd) edition of the program League of REITs, produced by InfoMoney and presented by Maria Fernanda Violatti, XP analyst, and Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII. The program also had the participation of Andre Masetti, manager of XP Asset.

For specialists, even though interest rates are rising, it is possible to find real estate funds with higher returns. Maria Fernanda listed ten FIIs that currently offer a rate of return with dividends (also known as dividend yield) above the current Selic level of 7.75% per year. Check out:

ticker Background Sector Dividend Yield – 2021 (%) (URPR11) Urca Prime Receivables 20.77 (KNIP11) Kinea Price Indices Receivables 13.89 (CVBI11) VBI Cri Receivables 13.63 (CPFF11) Flagship Securities Receivables 12.32 (XPSF11) XP Selection Fund of Funds 11.42 (XPCI11) XP Real Estate Credit Receivables 11.13 (RZTR11) Riza Terrax Hybrid 10.03 (XPPR11) XP Properties Corporate Slabs 9.78 (VINO11) Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 9.71 (MXRF11) Maxi Income Hybrid 9.1

In addition to the return on dividends, the relationship considered the diversification necessary for a balanced portfolio and the analysts’ reminder that past returns are no guarantee of future gains. According to them, the investor must also analyze other aspects of the funds such as asset portfolio, equity value, location, tenants and vacancy.

Given the current scenario, Masetti says that “paper” funds, which invest in real estate securities linked to inflation and the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate) rate, have a good defensive profile, shielding themselves from market fluctuations . However, he adopts a more cautious position in relation to funds exposed to the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index).

“If the Central Bank is doing what it takes to reduce inflation in the short term, naturally this control will impact real estate funds more exposed to inflation indices, such as the IPCA and the IGP-M (General Market Price Index)”, he warns Masetti. “In recent months, we have seen funds distributing high dividends due to pressured inflation, but the transfer should fall as inflation is controlled”, he assesses.

Concerned about the rise in prices in the country, economists consulted by the Central Bank in the weekly Focus bulletin raised their forecasts for the Selic at the end of 2021 from 8.75% to 9.25% per year. For 2022, the outlook rose from 9.5% to 10.25% per year. The signaling, in Masetti’s view, indicates that funds exposed to the CDI rate will still “surf” the trend of high interest rates.

In a report signed jointly with Ronaldo Candiev, head of FIIs at XP, Violatti recalls that the current scenario demands caution and care on the part of investors. “We cannot deny that recent events have made the scenario more cloudy for risky assets,” warns the analyst. “If the interest rate remains high for an extended period, there will be negative effects for the economy and, consequently, for the real estate sector”, he says.

At the same time, Violatti highlights the more moderate profile of real estate funds. According to her, in the last ten years, the volatility of the Ifix – an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange – is equivalent on average to 25% of that of the Ibovespa. With selectivity, the analyst says it is possible to find good opportunities among real estate funds, even in a more turbulent period.

Opportunities in “brick” funds and FoFs

Masetti also suggests looking more closely at “brick” funds, which invest directly in real estate in search of rental income or capital gain from a future sale. Without the defensive characteristic of “paper” FIIs, “brick” funds tend to suffer more with the migration of investors to fixed income. The manager remembers, however, that the funds maintain the fundamentals and can be good opportunities for the future.

“Today, it’s no use just looking at the rent that these properties provide. More and more, we have seen managers selling properties and generating good capital gains”, recalls Masetti, pointing out the growth of the logistics sector and the resumption of the corporate slab segment as attractive for funds in this category.

Masetti is also optimistic about the so-called FoFs, funds that invest in shares of other funds. According to the manager, most REITs are currently trading below book value and the discount may be much greater in the case of FoFs.

“When we analyze the FoFs, there is a double discount. The asset discount and the discount of the funds that make up the FoF portfolio”, explains Masetti. “We are talking about discounts that can reach 30%. I’m not saying that the index will be fully recovered, but there is a lot of money to be made on this path”, he concludes.

