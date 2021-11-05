Senate approves bill banning discrimination against blood donors due to sexual orientation | Policy

The Senate approved this Thursday (4), symbolically, a proposal that prohibits the discrimination of blood donors on account of their sexual orientation. The text is now going to be analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

In 2020, the issue was debated by the Supreme Court (STF), which decided to overturn restrictions on blood donation by gay men. At the time, most ministers considered unconstitutional norms of Ministry of Health and of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) that limited donation by homosexuals. Before the decision, blood banks rejected the donation of homosexuals who had had sex with other men in the 12 months prior to the collection.

STF forms a majority so that homosexuals can donate blood

The proposal approved by the Senate includes a 2001 law that establishes the non-segregation of donors due to sexual orientation, as a guideline in the National Policy on Blood, Components and Blood Products.

According to the bill, whoever breaks the rule will be subject to penalties for crimes resulting from racial or color prejudice. According to the text, the public agent who commits the infraction will be able to answer for administrative improbity.

The project was presented by senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) and reported by Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

Costa stated in his opinion that “despite the decision of the STF, these spurious rules [do ministério e da Anvisa] they call for a firm stance by the National Congress.”

Contarato celebrated the approval of the proposal, but regretted the fact that the main achievements of the LGBTQIA+ population have been obtained by decisions in the Judiciary and not by laws passed in Congress.

“When I was the general director of Detran, I went through an embarrassing situation to donate blood, due to my sexual orientation. All blood donations undergo the same rigorous testing rite to ensure the prevention of infections. That said, there is no second-rate blood, as there should not be a second-rate human being. Excluding someone from the possibility of donating just because of their sexual orientation is yet another perverse form of exclusion and violation of the dignity of LGBTQIA+,” said Contarato.