The text of PL 2353/2021 amends Law 10.205/2001| Photo: Archive/Gazeta do Povo

The Senate approved, this Thursday (04), the bill that “prohibits the discrimination of blood donors based on sexual orientation”. In practice, the bill approved by the Senate deals with blood donation by homosexuals. The project is now being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies.

The text of PL 2353/2021 amends Law 10.205/2001 and includes item XIII and §4 to article 14. Authored by senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), §4 determines that “disrespect to the principle inscribed in the item XIII of this article shall be punishable under the terms of Law No. 7716, of January 5, 1989, and shall constitute, in the case of public agents, an act of administrative improbity”.

The issue had already motivated guidance from the Ministry of Health to the states. In May 2020, the ministry said that state managers of the SUS should start accepting blood donations from “men who had sex with other men” in the past 12 months. The decision applies to gay men as well as bisexuals, transvestites and transsexual women.

The manifestation of the Ministry of Health took place after the restriction on blood donation by homosexuals was declared unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), but continued in force in blood centers across the country.