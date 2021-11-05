Senate will analyze project that changes Petrobras’ pricing policy – 11/03/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), is expected to guide a project in the coming days that proposes changing Petrobras’ pricing policy for the sale of gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas.

Currently, the state-owned company uses the international parity policy to price fuel in Brazil. A proposal by senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), in turn, calls for it to be based on average international market prices, internal production costs and import costs.

“Another innovation introduced by the project is the adoption of price bands, which would avoid abrupt variations, limiting transfers within a certain period. The mechanism would be regulated by an act of the Executive Branch and would consist of the definition of limits for price variation in a certain period “, says Carvalho.

The sending of the bill to the Economic Affairs Committee was agreed on this Wednesday (3) with the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). He increases the pressure of the Senate on the president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, who is the target of a summons request to explain the composition of the prices – the petition should be guided by Otto Alencar next Tuesday (9).

“There is no way that Petrobras is exporting crude oil abroad and people are paying in dollars,” says Otto Alencar. “You pay employees in real, you pay costs in real, transport in real, energy in real. Why do you have to put the international parity price in dollars? Something is wrong with that”, continues the commission’s president.

