Serasa Limpa Nome pays R$50 to those who negotiate debts

Serasa Limpa Nome, Serasa’s digital fair that makes it possible to negotiate debts with special conditions, announced another novelty to encourage consumers to get their situations right. This is the ‘Debt Aid’, an amount that is paid to those who negotiate debts within this action.

According to the credit protection agency, R$50 will be paid in the Serasa digital wallet to all those who trade debts above R$200 through the application in the coming days.

Check out the step-by-step instructions below to receive assistance:

Download the Serasa app: Access your account or create a free one. Trade through the app: Negotiate one or more deals at Feirão that total more than R$200.00. pay cash: Pay the agreements in cash and without delay. Ready: In a few days, you will have R$50.00 in your Serasa digital wallet to use however you want.

Remembering that it can be one or more debts and payments must be made by November 15, 2021. If the chosen maturity generated is after November 30, payment must be made by the 30th.

Then just wait until December 17th with the application installed that the aid will be deposited in Serasa’s digital wallet. It is noteworthy that the Debt Aid will be received only once, regardless of how many debts you negotiate.

Debt Assistance can be used until January 31, 2022. After this period, Serasa will reverse the amount deposited in its digital portfolio, and it will no longer be possible to use it.

You can use the money to pay other debts in the Serasa app, to pay consumer bills, bills, phone recharge, daily bills or even other agreements.