Serie B enters the final stretch and three teams are very close to move up

There are five rounds to the conclusion of Serie B and three teams are very close to guaranteeing a return to the national elite. Two of them, Coritiba and Botafogo, fell last year and Avaí played Serie A for the last time in 2019. Besides them, there are five other teams that dream of going up.

The fourth place is Goiás, with 54 points, another team relegated in the last year. CSA (51), CRB (51), Guarani (49) and Vasco da Gama (47) are still aiming for access. This Thursday (4) has Guarani x Vasco, where whoever wins continues with the dream and the defeat will take the other team out of the dispute.

3 teams very close to leaving Serie B

There are few rounds left in the competition, practically all teams still have something to fight. Only Náutico and Vila Nova are practically out of the fight for access and do not have great chances of relegation. Moreover, there is a fight in all sectors of Serie B.

Check now the chances of access to Series A:

UFMG:

Coritiba – 99.66%

Botafogo – 99.06%

Avaí – 85.25

Goiás – 52%

CRB – ​​25.7%

CAS – 22.8%

Vasco – 3.1%

Infoball:

Coritiba – 99%

Botafogo – 98%

Avaí – 84%

Goiás – 50%

CRB – ​​25%

CSA – 24%

Guarani – 14%

Vasco – 5%

It is also worth remembering that Brasil de Pelotas was relegated in the last round, after losing at home to Avaí. Xavante spent six years in the second division and even managed to do good campaigns. But this time he spent almost the entire tournament on the Z4 and the lantern.

Image: MKT Sport