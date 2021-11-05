Shelving on the Rio-Niterói Bridge leaves truck occupants in serious condition; crossing arrives in an hour and a half | Rio de Janeiro

Two trucks, four cars and a pickup were involved in a pileup on the Rio-Niterói Bridge this Friday morning (4). The accident blocked traffic and blocked access to the bridge in Niterói.
The driver and helper of one of the trucks got stuck to the hardware in the cab, and a helicopter landed on the runway to remove one of the wounded. Both were in serious condition.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
Firefighters helicopter lands on Rio-Niterói Bridge for rescue
VIDEO: see how the vehicles were in the accident at the Rio-Niterói Bridge
The collision was at around 6:30 am in the direction of Rio. For the rescuers’ work, the traffic was sometimes completely interrupted, sometimes it flowed in only one of the four lanes.
At 7:30 am, the crossing time was in a half hour — almost seven times longer than 13 minutes under normal conditions.
Avenida do Contorno, Alameda São Boaventura and Avenida Jansen de Mello registered, at 8 am, six kilometers of traffic jams.
The occupant of the truck is rescued on a stretcher after an accident on the bridge — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
an hour and a half rescue
The driver of a truck carrying gallons of water was removed from the hardware around 7:00 am and taken to the Antônio Pedro Hospital. The assistant was only released at 7:40 am and had to be transported by helicopter to Hospital Alberto Torres. The aircraft took off from the runway at 8:05 am.
The two trucks should not be traveling on the Rio-Niterói Bridge on time, according to the rules of the road. The circulation of two-axle trucks from 4:00 am to 10:00 am is prohibited.
Occupant was removed from destroyed cabin and taken to Hospital Azevedo Lima — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Helicopter landed on the Rio-Niterói Bridge to rescue wounded from an accident between two trucks — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo
Helicopter helped rescue victims — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Trucks are involved in an accident on the bridge — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Intense traffic on the Rio-Niterói Bridge — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo