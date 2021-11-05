Shiba Inu investors raging at brokerage firm that promised listing

Part of the Shiba Inu community was disappointed by a promise to list a large and famous US brokerage, which started with the matter on November 1, 2021.

With the rise of Shiba Inu in recent months, several brokers took advantage of the market’s interest in trading this asset to attract a new client base. Many of SHIB’s supporters believe that the currency will reach R$1.00 in the market, which would make them millionaires overnight, thus buying several units of this meme currency.

Thus, new listings by Shiba Inu would represent more liquidity to the market, with more buying and selling options for currency fans.

Coinbase recently listed Shiba Inu and attracted more clients with the stock, even though the currency did not hold good fundamentals like other projects listed at that broker in previous years.

Shiba Inu community disappointed by possible vague listing promise made by Kraken

Last Monday (1), brokerage Kraken, one of the largest in the United States and great rival of Coinbase, published a message on its Twitter that caught the attention of Shiba’s army (‘shibarmy‘).

According to the publication, the large brokerage would list the currency if 2,000 people liked the message, which in fact ended up happening.

“Brian Hoffman said if we get 2,000 likes, we’ll list $SHIB tomorrow – but he doesn’t think we can do that. #SHIBArmy where are you?”

Thus, the Shiba community expected that on November 2nd the currency would be listed on the platform, which ended up not happening. Thus, Kraken published that it could not list the dog coin yet, as it should evaluate more calmly, even after the promise of listing, which turned out to be false.

“SHIBArmy we hear you loud and clear! Community is an important part of our consideration for all listings, and you’ve clearly shown your support. There is more work to be done as we go through our listing review process.”

🐙♥️🐶 #SHIBArmy we’ve heard you loud & clear! Community is an important part of our considerations for all listings, and you have clearly shown your support. There’s more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process. — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 2, 2021

Users said they will abandon brokerage

It turns out that after the listing failed, many Shiba Inu fans revolted with Kraken. In addition, a large coin whale ended up tampering with some of his possessions, detonating the dog token’s market price.

With a drop of 20% in the last 24 hours, and 38% in the last seven days, the Shiba Inu continues to cost R$ 0.00028090 per currency. Remember that there are many SHIB tokens on the market, which makes it difficult for the price to go up a lot.

The official meme currency profile stated that the Shiba Inu’s drop was triggered by the whale movement and Kraken’s delay in listing, but that the strongest will see a good bullish movement in the currency.

#ShibainuCoin Under Selling Pressure Due To Whale Liquidation Fears and Kraken Listing Delays 🙏🐳 FUD and manipulations on $SHIB! Strong survive! Are you Hodling STRONG? ❤️♻️ Looking to Diversify! Find a Low Cap Gem 🌳 $TREES 🔥 $BONE 💎 $LEASH 💥

🐕🌲https://t.co/e66qCbP9Ud — Shiba Inu (@ShibainuCoin) November 4, 2021

Although some are confident in the future listing of Kraken, others have come to blame the broker for the drop caused in the price of the currency. Through Twitter, a SHIB supporter said the brokerage was manipulating the market by not listing its currency.

Another profile that claimed to be an investor in Kraken since 2016 said it would move to the main rival, which at least does not make empty promises.

I’ve used @krakenfx since 2016, and you’ve now lost me as your customer. I will am taking my pennies over to @coinbase, at least they don’t tweet empty promises and lie to their investors. — george (@Art_Vandelayy) November 3, 2021

It’s not clear when Kraken will list Shiba Inu on the market, but supporters of the currency are already disgusted by the delay in the case, after the promise was on Nov. 2, Day of the Dead.

As SHIB is just another Ethereum token, without a clear proposal as its objective, its movement may be of speculation only, with the non-listing in a brokerage affecting the quotation may be a clear indication that investors should be extra careful with the market fluctuations in this currency, which has continued to rise by 280% in the last 30 days.