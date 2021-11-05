Shooting between drug dealers scares tourists on beach near Cancun, Mexico | World

A shootout between drug traffickers this Thursday (4) ended in the death of two people on a beach in Puerto Morelos , near Cancun, one of the main tourist destinations in Mexico.

According to local authorities, the two killed in the firefight were gang members. Among the tourists, no one was seriously injured — the Mexican press reports only one tourist who had minor injuries. At least one person was arrested.

2 of 3 Tourists hide inside hotel near Cancun, Mexico, after shooting this Thursday (4) — Photo: Mike Sington/NBC/Reprodução/Twitter Tourists hide inside a hotel near Cancun, Mexico, after shooting this Thursday (4) — Photo: Mike Sington/NBC/Reprodução/Twitter

Local police said the firefight took place in front of two of the area’s many luxury resorts. According to the executive of the American network NBC, Mike Sington, who was in one of the hotels, there was a rush and panic, because came to believe in a terrorist attack or something. Hotel staff even asked Sington to lock himself in a room and barricade himself with furniture.

3 of 3 Barricade set up by NBC executive Mike Sington outside his hotel room in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, this Thursday (4) — Photo: Mike Sington/NBC/Reproduction/Twitter Barricade set up by NBC executive Mike Sington outside his hotel room in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, this Thursday (4) — Photo: Mike Sington/NBC/Reproduction/Twitter

Most of the visitors, dressed in beach clothes, hid in bedrooms, in rooms behind the kitchen and in the hotel lobby. Afraid American tourists even turned to the US Embassy in Mexico for help.

It’s the second time in two weeks that an incident like this has spooked tourists in the Mexican Caribbean. In Tulum, also near Cancún, two tourists were killed and several others injured in a gunfight between criminals. The shots mainly hit visitors who were caught in the crossfire while eating dinner.

The crime prompted the German Foreign Ministry to issue a travel alert for the region — two of the injured had German nationality.