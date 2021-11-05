Six years after Mariana’s tragedy, repair still faces obstacles – General

Resettlement works for former residents of the District of Bento Rodrigues, destroyed in the disaster: Renova credits pandemic delays (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 10/22/21)

The dream of returning to live in the community where their ancestors were born kept the hopes of those who survived the collapse of the Fundo Dam, operated by Samarco, in Mariana, but lost their home to the wave of tailings. Six years after the disaster, completed today, Fundao Renova’s plans – created to carry out repairs to the disaster’s damage – include 480 households in social resettlements, but 130 families have given up living in their communities of origin, preferring to leave, receive homes or indemnities for living elsewhere. For the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), this withdrawal exposes deficiencies in the repair system adopted after the tragedy. The foundation credits the pandemic with part of the delays in construction and informs that the estimate is that the houses will be completed by December 2022 in Bento Rodrigues and Paracatu de Baixo, for projects already approved by those affected and with a permit from the city hall. – Read: MST occupies Samarco and halts ore extraction

So far, 269 housing projects have been filed for settlements in the municipality of Mariana and another 11 families are awaiting resettlement in Barra Longa, in the Gesteira community. The family of 67-year-old Maria das Graas Lima is among them. The one reached in the long wait is the reason for giving up. “Many have already given up and left, but many want to stay in the community,” he says.

Based on the latest survey by the consultancy Ramboll, from the MPF, the Estado de Minas report detected a slowdown in service to those affected. The records of those affected, for example, dropped from 31,755 in 2020 to 31,712 in 2021. In the Mediated Indemnity Program (PIM) there was a small advance of 2%. In 2020, there were 10,885. This year, the number rose to 11,121, while registered families shrank from 31,755 to 31,712.

There was also a reduction in the total number of beneficiaries of emergency aid, from 12,413 to 10,339 (-16.7%) and in registrations, from 31,755 to 26,852 (-15.4%). “Registration is paralyzed due to the direction of the teams to implement the platform of the new indemnity system – without the participation of the public prosecutors, in an agreement between those affected, Renova and the Judiciary”, says Ramboll.

For the consultancy, the solution to speed up the repair lies in the renegotiations of renegotiation that have been discussed between the Federal, State and ES public prosecutors, public defenders, companies that control Samarco, which are Vale and BHP Billiton, and the governments of Minas Gerais and Esprito Santo. “I believe that in the first half of 2022 we will be able to have the agreements signed, since 70% of the points are of agreement between the entities gathered in the renegotiation”, says the coordinator of the Rio Doce Task Force, the Republic’s attorney Carlos Bruno Ferreira.

Renew



Fundao Renova states that one of the biggest obstacles to paying compensation “fair to those affected” would be the high number of people registered that do not prove the economic activity and the degree of impact on the affected person’s income. “These cases are now being dealt with by the 12th Federal Court of Justice, which implemented the Simplified Indemnity System, which paid, in one year, R$3.4 billion to more than 35 thousand people”, informs Renova. Indemnities and emergency financial assistance (AFEs) reached R$6.5 billion in September, more than double the amount paid by December 2020, points out Renova.

Regarding environmental repair, Renova claims to have already invested R$ 356 million in approximately 550 hectares of forests and permanent preservation areas (APPs). There are actions to restore 40,000 hectares of APPs and 5,000 springs by 2027, among others. (Check the actions listed by Renova on EM.com)

Renewal Actions



Runes in the community of Gesteira, hit by tailings on November 5, 2015: 11 families are still waiting for new homes (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 10/4/17)

Check the measures projected by the foundation



ATTENTION NETWORKS



The municipalities of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo impacted by the collapse of the Fundo dam, in Mariana (MG), have available around R$ 370 million in compensatory resources to structure the health care networks and ensure comprehensive care and medical assistance to those affected and general population. Part of the funds, around R$ 150 million, was deposited in court on September 20th. The resources of a compensatory nature, disbursed before and during the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, represent, in the medium and long term, investments in structuring actions in the area of ​​health for the affected communities.

ALLOO OF RESOURCES



Part of the amount, around R$ 150 million, will be invested in structuring the Single Health System (SUS), strengthening and optimizing the Health Care Networks along the Rio Doce basin. It will be BRL 82.8 million for the state of Minas Gerais, BRL 60 million for Esprito Santo and BRL 7.2 million for 36 municipalities in Minas Gerais. The approval of the allocation of amounts was made on August 23 by the 12th Federal Court of Belo Horizonte (MG) and was provided for in Priority Axis 11, in compliance with resolution 470 of the Interfederative Committee (CIF).

FIGHTING CORONAVRUS



More than R$ 120 million have already been transferred, in April 2020, to be used in actions to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Of this amount, R$84 million went to Minas Gerais and R$36 million to Esprito Santo. Minas Gerais allocated more than R$51.2 million to acquire 1,047 respirators for the COVID-19 combat. Esprito Santo allocated more than R$ 18.7 million to acquire 250 respirators for the COVID-19 combat. Approximately R$6.8 million were also allocated for renovations and adjustments at the Slvio Avidos Hospital and Maternity Hospital, in Colatina, and at the Linhares General Hospital, and for the purchase and installation of stands at the Vitria State Hospital for Urgency and Emergency ( HEUE – Former Hospital So Lucas). As a result, the supply of beds in hospitals is being expanded. In all, 95 new beds are being opened, 44 in Linhares, 18 in Colatina and 33 in Vitria.

Mariana



In Mariana (MG), investments to strengthen the SUS have so far reached the value of R$ 16.2 million. The actions include the financing of 34 health professionals, after the selection process and direct contracting by the Municipality of Mariana; renovation and expansion of the Children and Youth Psychosocial Care Center (CAPSij), which provides psychological, psychiatric and psychosocial care for children and adolescents; lease of a specific property with the acquisition of the equipment and furniture necessary for the work of the Conviver team, which provides services to the affected population in the mental health area; availability of vehicles and others.

LONG BAR



The actions in Barra Longa (MG), on the other hand, foresee the amount of R$ 8 million to strengthen the local SUS, over two years, providing support for the execution of the health action plan. Most of the investment, around R$ 6 million, is destined to the hiring of 16 health professionals to work in the areas of Primary Health Care (doctors, nurses and nursing technicians), Mental Health (psychiatrist and psychiatrist) and Health Surveillance (professionals of medium, technical and higher levels). In addition, Fundao Renova is financing a Technical Training Program, already in progress, for SUS professionals.

SOFTWARE



In compliance with the Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Term (TTAC), Fundao Renova works to carry out a series of actions and measures necessary to repair the municipalities affected by the collapse of the Fundo Dam. The preparation and execution of the programs is based on transparency and the involvement of the communities at all stages, and rely on constant monitoring and independent external audits.

The 42 programs carried out by Fundao Renova were divided into three thematic axes (People and Communities, Land and Water, and Reconstruction and Infrastructure), which group together the main focuses of action in the process of recovering the impacts caused by the disruption.

SOCIOECONOMY



Encouraging the resumption of economic activity is one of the repair actions that support the economic diversification of municipalities, encourage the development of production chains, encourage micro and small businesses, and train local labor. In this sense:

BRL 1.1 billion in contracts signed with local suppliers

58% of Fundao Renova’s contracts are with local suppliers

926 formalized contracts with local producers and suppliers

DEVELOP RIO DOCE FUND



The Fundo Desenvolvimento Rio Doce was created by Fundao Renova and managed by the Development Banks of Minas Gerais (BDMG) and Esprito Santo (Bandes). In this context:

R$58.4 million in credit granted by the Fundo Desenvolvimento Rio Doce.

8 thousand is the estimated maintenance of jobs with the granted amount.

JOBS



Of the approximately 5,000 jobs generated by the repair actions, 60%, by August 2021, are occupied by workers from the affected municipalities

BRAZIL FOUNDATION PARTNERSHIP



One of the main fronts for economic recovery in the Rio Doce Basin was the partnership between Fundao Renova and the Brazil Foundation, an entity that mobilizes resources for entrepreneurial actions throughout the country. The partnership enabled 100% of the supported projects to implement improvements in their infrastructure and register positive results on several fronts. In this context:

– 23 income generation projects in 11 impacted municipalities

– More than a thousand people and their families benefited

SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL



SANITATION AES –



Fundao Renova is allocating more than R$600 million to sanitation projects and works, which include the collection and treatment of sewage and the disposal of solid urban waste in 39 municipalities in the Doce River basin. The forecast is that around 1.5 million people will benefit.

Four municipalities (So Jos do Goiabal, Sem Peixe and Rio Casca, in Minas Gerais, and Colatina, in Esprito Santo) completed the works for sewage treatment with resources in the order of R$ 12 million, which will benefit 145,000 people in the four municipalities .

TREATMENT STATIONS –



Improvements were made in 13 treatment plants (ETAs) and 10 water mains were built or renovated. 15 alternative catchment systems were also completed so that municipalities do not rely solely on the water from the Rio Doce for their supply.

RENATURALIZATION –



The revitalization uses innovative technologies. One of the examples is the pilot project for the renaturalization of the Gualaxo do Norte River, which uses logs and stones to reduce the speed of the watercourse and create natural backwaters. In a sustainable manner and with low intervention impact, the project secured second place in the BRICS Solutions for SDGs Awards 2021, which recognizes impactful work carried out in the countries of the bloc comprising South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia, and which help, through innovative projects and technology-based solutions, to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Among the results of the project, an increase in fish recruitment of up to 38% was detected, indicating a favorable environment for feeding, sheltering and reproducing different species. Several fish species had an increase of up to 100% in biomass, which demonstrates greater food supply.

A recomposition of habitats within the river was also noticed, with an increase in substrate heterogeneity by up to 46%, in addition to the reestablishment of the food chain among the main aquatic communities, indicating the capacity to return to natural conditions.

The action was developed in partnership with Aplysia Solues Ambientais and integrates the activities of the Tailings Management Program to restore aquatic life in Gualaxo do Norte, one of the main tributaries of the Doce River and which covers the municipalities of Mariana, Ouro Preto and Barra Long (MG).

RIO DOCE STATE PARK



Compensation resources are being transferred by Fundao Renova to the Rio Doce State Park (PERD), considered the largest tropical forest in Minas Gerais. So far, R$18 million have been transferred out of a total of R$93 million. The amount will be used to promote the Park’s consolidation and financial sustainability, with improvements in the structure, increased management effectiveness, strengthening the provision of services, protecting natural resources and, therefore, also increasing local tourism.