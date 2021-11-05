Smartwatch for Android: 6 rival Apple Watch watches to buy | Which one to buy?

Polar Ignite, for example, sends users an exercise plan and costs approximately R$ 2,065. The Galaxy Watch 3 has a blood pressure monitor, blood oxygen level and a fall detector for around R$ 1,229. Check out six smart watches for Android to buy in Brazil in 2021 below.

1 of 6 Android-compatible Smartwatches are rivals to the Apple Watch and are sold for prices starting at R$ 328 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Android-compatible smartwatches are rivals to the Apple Watch and are sold for prices starting at R$ 328 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Multilaser Roma Atrio is the most affordable option among the smart watches listed. Despite the low value, the watch’s technical sheet has most of the features offered in more expensive smartwatches. The square panel uses a touchscreen that can display time, day and weather information. In addition, it is possible to check cell phone notifications and messages on the clock screen. The investment starts at R$ 219.

Monitoring sensors can measure heart rate, sleep information, daily steps and calories burned. It also features IP68 water resistance and promise of autonomy for up to 20 days of use. Specifications mention tracking for up to five sports and compatibility with iPhone (iOS) and Android smartphones. The app used is SW Atrio, a platform that aggregates a series of information generated by monitoring the clock.

2 of 6 Multilaser Roma Atrio has IP68 resistance to water and dust — Photo: Press Release/Multilaser Multilaser Roma Atrio has IP68 resistance to water and dust — Photo: Press Release/Multilaser

The Galaxy Watch 3 has two screen size options, 1.2 inch (41 mm) and 1.4 inch (44 mm). One of the product’s differentials is the leather-finished bracelet, which stands out among other models that, for the most part, use silicone in the structure. Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection should prevent scratches on the display, while IP68 certification and military certification allow diving under 5 ATM conditions. To buy it, it is necessary to invest values ​​from R$ 1,229.

The smartwatch’s internal memory is 8GB, which allows you to download apps from the Galaxy Store that work autonomously on the device. The system used is Tizen in version 5.5 and among the highlights of the smart device are access to the Bixby virtual assistant and the rotating crown that regulates navigation on the Galaxy Watch 3 interface.

Galaxy Watch 3 features a swivel crown for navigating the smart watch — Photo: Paulo Alves/TechTudo

The battery varies by model: the smaller clock comes with a capacity of 247 mAh, while the larger one has a 340 mAh battery. Anyway, the manufacturer guarantees autonomy of up to two days in both options. The tools are similar to the functions of the Apple Watch, as the product has a blood pressure monitor, blood oxygen level and even a fall detector. The specifications are complete with Bluetooth connection, Wi-Fi, NFC and tracking of more than 40 types of physical activities.

Garmin Instinct is an option with an elaborate data sheet and several native features, such as GPS, compass and barometer. It features a 1.27-inch monochrome panel with reinforced glass and polymer frame. The bracelet is made of silicone and has a color variation. The device’s battery promises to last 14 days when used in smartwatch mode, but reduces the time to 16 hours when operating in GPS mode.

In terms of functionality, the smart watch offers stopwatch, timer and alarm clock, but also monitors heart rate, sleep data and even stress level. The device also offers specific tools to monitor women’s health and can be purchased for approximately R$1,617.

3 of 6 Garmin Instinct uses monochrome panel to display information — Photo: Disclosure/Garmin Garmin Instinct uses monochrome panel to display information — Photo: Disclosure/Garmin

Compatible with Android and iPhone, it lets you control music and receive notifications from phones on the wearable screen. Instinct accompanies training, running, cycling and swimming, in addition to offering material with military resistance to work well under adverse conditions and dives of up to 100 meters.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 features a 1.4-inch color panel with Super AMOLED technology, which promises higher quality in displayed colors. Data transfer takes place via Bluetooth and NFC connectivity, in addition to the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. The watch’s compatibility includes iPhones and other Android cell phones in addition to the Galaxy models. Interested consumers need to pay around R$ 1,584.

The processor used has a speed of 1.15 GHz and the available internal memory is 4 GB. The operating system is Tizen and the watch interface includes other apps that work independently of the phone, such as Spotify, Strava and My FitnessPal. The 340 mAh battery promises autonomy of more than 60 hours in standard use. According to Samsung, the watch can offer up to 130 hours away from outlets with little use.

4 out of 6 Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with heart rate monitor — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with heart rate monitor — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The smartwatch structure features the military standard of water resistance up to 5 ATM, in addition to IP68 rating, also against water and dust. In this way, the composition can withstand adverse weather conditions without interfering with the operation. In addition, the training tracking function covers seven exercises, between running and swimming, and also monitors heart rate, sleep and stress.

Polar Ignite is aimed at monitoring physical activities and, like other models on the list, has an integrated GPS and sensor to monitor heart rate. In addition to the various color options, the brand offers two sizes, P and M/G, so that consumers can choose the one that best suits their wrist. The price starts at R$ 2,065.

By focusing on exercises, it allows you to calculate the specific amount of calories burned in each workout by recording information such as gender, weight, age, individual maximum heart rate (HRmax) and the level of demand for the activity performed. In addition, the user can access an individual race plan, as well as other modalities, to follow a daily routine of proposed activities. The smartwatch sends feedback at the end of each workout, with all the information about the benefits of the exercise performed.

5 out of 6 Polar Ignite tracks your sleep and is able to measure the quality of your rest — Photo: Publicity/Polar Polar Ignite tracks your sleep and is able to measure the quality of your rest — Photo: Publicity/Polar

It also performs functions common to other watches, such as tracking sleep and stress level, as well as displaying cell phone notifications on the watch screen. The Bluetooth connectivity is present in the technical sheet, as well as the battery with autonomy for 17 hours of use, or five days, as long as it is at rest.

The Fenix ​​line, by Garmin, features the 6S model with outstanding specifications. Initially, the reinforced composition brings Gorilla Glass DX on the panel and 10 ATM water resistance. The watch has a variation in the size and finish of the bracelet, which can be in silicone, titanium or nylon. The screen offers a 1.3 inch color panel to display notifications, messages and other information.

The battery promises to last about 14 days, but reduces the autonomy to 36 hours in GPS mode and to 10 hours when music is also playing. In GPS expedition mode, the duration increases to 28 days, while in battery saving the maximum is 48 days. The model is the most expensive on the list and reaches figures close to R$ 8,578.

6 out of 6 Garmin Fenix ​​6S has a battery that promises to last 14 days — Photo: Divulgação/Garmin Garmin Fenix ​​6S has a battery that promises to last 14 days — Photo: Disclosure/Garmin

Connectivity includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and ANT+, while 32 GB storage makes it possible to store songs in the smartwatch’s internal memory. The combination of GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and ABC sensors provide more accurate results in tracking the physical activities monitored by the wearable. The screen is capable of displaying exercise instruction videos and the device can monitor blood oxygen level, heart rate, hydration and menstrual cycle tracking.

With information from Samsung (1/two), Garmin (1/two), Polar and Multilaser

