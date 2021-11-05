Solange gets emotional when receiving hugs from people

A few hours before the elimination, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes went through an emotional moment alongside Dayane Mello, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla. The girl, who is in the field with Rico and Erasmus, received a hug from the people.

The “cry” started when, at the kitchen table, Aline approached Valentina and began to cry.

“We get attached, friend. And it hurts. I know it sounds silly. Thank you friend, for being with me. I don’t know if I could,” said the ex-panicat, through tears.

“It’s going to be all right. I’m grateful. What would I do without you?”, asked Valentina.

The former stage assistant also got teary-eyed talking about her three-year-old son, Giuseppe. A little later, Aline approached Solange to hug her and say a few words of affection. Sol said he didn’t want to cry, but Aline was already in tears and continued praising the girl.

“Thank you for bringing so much happiness,” said Aline.

We’ll meet soon, okay? I liked you a lot. It’s been a long time since I had friends like that, so nice. Oh, guys. Come here, Day. said Solange, receiving a hug from the three people

“You are very special, Sol,” said Valentina. “You are wonderful. A pleasure to meet you,” completed Aline.

Sol cried and joked that she was frustrated with the tears that were smudging her makeup. Dayane also declared to her fellow inmate.

“It was all very good, Sol. Thank you really. Regardless, you were a great discovery for us,” said the model.

“I don’t like parting, no, guys,” Solange continued.

Aline said, however, that the people needed to express their feelings before a possible elimination of the person. Solange, however, guaranteed that they will all be together after the reality show.

It’s a ‘see you soon’. In a little while, a month from now, everyone will be together. Solange Gomes

“It’s true. Breaking the stick,” Dayane joked.

‘A Fazenda 13’: The pedestrians who were eliminated or left the rural reality

1 / 9 Medrado: 1st withdrawal The Farm 20020: Medrado is the first to leave headquarters, asking to leave Play/Playplus two / 9 Liziane: 1st eliminated The Farm 20020: Liziane was the first to be eliminated from the program Play/Playplus 3 / 9 Nego do Borel: 1st expelled A Fazenda 20020: Nego do Borel was expelled from the competition Play/Playplus 4 / 9 Mussunzinho: 2nd eliminated A Fazenda 2021: Mussunzinho makes a speech before the result of the second farm Play/PlayPlus 5 / 9 Erika Schneider: 3rd out The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider in the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 6 / 9 Victor Pecoraro: 4th eliminated The Farm 2021: Victor Pecoraro on the night of the fourth elimination Play/PlayPlus 7 / 9 Lary Bottino: 5th out The Farm 2021: Lary Bottino during elimination from the fifth farm Play/Playplus 8 / 9 Tati: 6th eliminated The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco is the sixth eliminated from the game Play/Playplus 9 / 9 Erasmo Viana: 7th eliminated The Farm 2021: Erasmo Viana in the seventh crop of the edition Play/Playplus