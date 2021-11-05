Solange gets emotional when receiving hugs from people

A few hours before the elimination, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Solange Gomes went through an emotional moment alongside Dayane Mello, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla. The girl, who is in the field with Rico and Erasmus, received a hug from the people.
The “cry” started when, at the kitchen table, Aline approached Valentina and began to cry.
“We get attached, friend. And it hurts. I know it sounds silly. Thank you friend, for being with me. I don’t know if I could,” said the ex-panicat, through tears.
“It’s going to be all right. I’m grateful. What would I do without you?”, asked Valentina.
The former stage assistant also got teary-eyed talking about her three-year-old son, Giuseppe. A little later, Aline approached Solange to hug her and say a few words of affection. Sol said he didn’t want to cry, but Aline was already in tears and continued praising the girl.
“Thank you for bringing so much happiness,” said Aline.
We’ll meet soon, okay? I liked you a lot. It’s been a long time since I had friends like that, so nice. Oh, guys. Come here, Day. said Solange, receiving a hug from the three people
“You are very special, Sol,” said Valentina. “You are wonderful. A pleasure to meet you,” completed Aline.
Sol cried and joked that she was frustrated with the tears that were smudging her makeup. Dayane also declared to her fellow inmate.
“It was all very good, Sol. Thank you really. Regardless, you were a great discovery for us,” said the model.
“I don’t like parting, no, guys,” Solange continued.
Aline said, however, that the people needed to express their feelings before a possible elimination of the person. Solange, however, guaranteed that they will all be together after the reality show.
It’s a ‘see you soon’. In a little while, a month from now, everyone will be together. Solange Gomes
“It’s true. Breaking the stick,” Dayane joked.
