Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks on Friday night – News

The Tauridas do Sul meteor shower, visible to people from all over Brazil, will peak on Friday night (5), more specifically from 8pm. At this time, the constellation of Taurus, which is the radiant of rain, that is, the point in the sky from which meteors seem to appear, will already be in a very high position in the sky, which will provide better visibility for observers.

According to astronomer Cássio Barbosa, from Centro Universitário FEI, it is important to remember that, although the phenomenon’s radiant is the Taurus Constellation, the orientation is to look carefully at the sky as a whole, since the light trails can be seen in any direction. It’s worth going to a place away from the city lights, such as a farm or a farm, and leaning back in a beach chair, in order to get the largest field of vision possible.

“It is also important to pay attention to the atmospheric conditions of your city, since to accompany the rain, the sky must be clear, that is, without clouds. In São Paulo, for example, there must be cloudiness at night, but it doesn’t rain,” he says.

“Another issue that is worth mentioning is that the Moon must be out of the field of vision, that is, below the horizon line. In this regard, we will be lucky, as the star will set with the Sun, around 6pm on Friday , and only be born on Saturday morning”, he completes.

Under ideal conditions — and following all guidelines — Barbosa guarantees that it will be possible to view, at most, up to five meteors per hour, a rain considered to be of low intensity.

The good news is that, in addition to the Tauridas do Sul, observers will also be able to see the luminous traces of two other rains in the sky: the Tauridas do Norte and the Oriônidas. While the first started on September 25th and will peak on November 12th, the second began on October 2nd and already had its period of greatest visibility, which occurred on the 22nd of last month.

What is a meteor?

Meteor, popularly called a shooting star, is a phenomenon characterized by the passage of a meteoroid through the Earth’s atmosphere. Meteoroids, in turn, are fragments of comets or asteroids, which detach from these celestial bodies and wander through space in orbits around the Sun.

In the case of Tauridas do Sul, the star that gives rise to the rain is comet Encke, the second periodic comet discovered after the famous Halley’s comet. With an orbital period of 1,204 days, the celestial body will make its next approach to the Sun in 2023.

