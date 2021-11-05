Specialists defend inclusion of therapies in the SUS to treat rare genetic eye disease – News

11/04/2021 – 20:47

Doctors and patients want the inclusion, in the Unified Health System (SUS), of therapies for Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The rare and still little-known disease, which can lead to blindness, was the subject of a hearing at the Committee on Social Security and Family of the Chamber of Deputies this Thursday (4).

Better known as LHON, this neuropathy was first described by the German ophthalmologist Theodor von Leber at the beginning of the last century. It is caused by a genetic error in the maternal mitochondrial DNA transmitted to the children, who usually experience sudden loss of vision at a young age.

Men are most affected by Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. Alcohol, smoking and oxidative stress (a state in which the body is when antioxidant levels are not high enough to offset the harmful effects of free radicals) are some of the aggravating factors that can lead to total blindness.

Jorge Solla asks for the inclusion of patients in the Continuous Cash Benefit

The disease has no cure, but the professor at the Instituto Paulista de Medicina and the Institute of Ocular Genetics, Juliana Salum, cited recent therapeutic advances to reduce damage, especially in the initial phase of the problem.

“There is a study, such as the one by the company GenSight Biologics, which developed a viral vector looking for the non-disease of the second eye and the quick recovery of the recently affected eye. It would be a way of trying to recover the eye through gene therapy”, he explained. “Another way that has been analyzed is the use of antioxidants with enzyme Q10 and oral idebenone, as medication to reduce the damage and recover, a little, the optical route”, he added.

Record

Also present at the hearing, representatives of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies of the SUS (Conitec) informed that, so far, there are no approved therapies or request for registration of drugs for hereditary optical neuropathy of Leber in Brazil.

The Reconvexo Institute, created to centralize information and scientific research on the disease, reported that Idebenone is already approved by health agencies in the United States and the European Union. The medicine is imported in Brazil at an average price of R$ 800.

reports

Affected by neuropathy, Márcio Ferla described a series of problems from diagnosis to treatment. According to him, patients tend to “walk around” hospitals and clinics in search of the correct diagnosis. Some genetic tests can cost up to R$7,000 and are not covered by health plans.

Physician and member of the LHON Family Association, Ruy Azevedo mentioned barriers he faced in the diagnosis of one of his children. “We had difficulties to carry out the genetic test that defines the patient’s condition. In addition, the health plan imposed obstacles to release the fundamental exams, which are the campimetry and the OCT [tomografia de coerência óptica]”, he declared. “I think: ‘wow, what about the people who are users of the Unified Health System?’. We need to seek support in the development of public policies. Light is through gene therapy.”

psychological support

The speakers also highlighted the need for psychological support to mothers of children with Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy, who live in the anguish of feeling responsible for the disease. The explanation for this hereditary factor is that all genetic material in the child’s mitochondria comes from the mother’s side.

In Brazil, the disease became known through the efforts of Maria Odete Moschen, who launched a book (“A trajectory of a blood”) and encouraged scientific studies to understand the dynamics of this disease in her family.

One of the researchers in the Moschen case, Rubens Belfort, from the Brazilian Society of Ophthalmology (SOB), called for more public investment in science. Organizer of the hearing in the Chamber, deputy Jorge Solla (PT-BA), followed the same line.

“We need to create better conditions for research and knowledge about Leber’s neuropathy. The possibility of gene therapy was discussed here and, who knows, from a process like this, we can contribute to the incorporation of this therapy in the SUS”, said the congressman. “In addition, obviously, to increasing access to diagnosis so that patients can be more easily followed up.”

Jorge Solla also defended the inclusion of these patients in the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

