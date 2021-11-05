Square Enix president calls the Avengers game “disappointing”

Also, soon Spider-Man will also be in the game.

Marvel’s Avengers, game of Avengers for the Crystal Dynamics (tomb Raider), did not work for the Square Enix. Yosuke Matsuda, president of publisher, categorized the work as a disappointing investment, which was below the company’s expectations, and whose mistakes serve as examples for other projects.

Soon after the quote went live, the title also announced that the Spider man will be available in-game from November 30th only for players of PlayStation, however, the hero’s look has yet to be revealed.

Matsuda’s speeches are part of Square Enix’s annual report, aimed at the company’s shareholders. Recapitulating the previous year, the executive discusses Marvel’s Avengers quite honestly:

“We overcame a variety of unexpected complications in the final phase of game development, such as the transition to a remote working model due to the pandemic. We managed to conquer these challenges and launch the game, but unfortunately it didn’t prove the success we had hoped for.”

Reflecting on the reasons behind such lukewarm results, Yosuke Matsuda attributed the problems to using the model. Games as a Service (GaaS), in other words, a game in constant update, with a flow of new missions, characters and more to ensure that players always return to the game, in the style of Destiny 2.

According to the executive, the model remains important for Square Enix, but it needs to be used strategically, with the game of Avengers serving as an example that doesn’t go with everything

“Using the GaaS model has highlighted issues that we will likely face again in the future, such as the need to find a game design that matches the unique qualities and tastes of our studios and development teams. As disappointing as this new challenge has resulted, we are certain that GaaS will only grow in importance as the gaming industry becomes service-oriented.”

Marvel’s Avengers was first released in September 2020, met with lukewarm reviews pointing to a mediocre game.

Over the course of a year, the game has improved with updates, new heroes and an expansion focused on the black Panther, but the reputation has already been established, and it seems that the title has not pleased sales either. Since September 2021, the game has been available in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.

As the report only analyzes the results of the previous year, it remains to be seen how the recently released Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be noticed by Square Enix. For the public and critics, the reception is much better – including the review of the Legion of Heroes, which gave the release a 9/10 rating.

Enjoy and check: