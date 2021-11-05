State Health Department Bulletin – New Coronavirus

The State Department of Health (SES-PE) registered, this Thursday (11/04), 310 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 16 (5%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 294 (95%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 632,676 confirmed cases of the disease, being 54,608 serious and 578,068 mild, which are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the Fernando de Noronha archipelago.

In addition, the bulletin records a total of 571,220 patients recovered from the disease. Of these, 33,402 were serious patients who required hospital admission, and 537,818 were mild cases.

15 deaths (8 male and 7 female) were also laboratory confirmed, which occurred between 07/04/2021 and 03/11/2021. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Abreu e Lima (1), Agrestina (1), Caruaru (1), Goiana (1), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (2), Olinda (2), Paulista (1), Recife (3), Santa Maria da Boa Vista (2) and Serra Talhada (1). With this, the state totals 20,048 deaths from the disease.

Patients were aged between 34 and 85 years. The age groups are: 30 to 39 (1), 50 to 59 (3), 60 to 69 (6), 70 to 79 (2) and 80 and over (3). Of the total, 12 had preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (5), diabetes (5), hypertension (5), smoking history (3), obesity (2), respiratory disease (2), liver disease (1) and kidney disease (1) – a patient may have more than one comorbidity. Three cases are still under investigation.

DEATHS BY COVID-19 – Between January 19 and October 21 this year, Pernambuco registered 9,103 deaths by Covid-19. Of those, 8,539 (94%) had not taken the vaccine against the disease, were without the complete regimen, or died within 14 days after the second dose. These data, presented by the State Health Secretary, André Longo, during the online press conference this Thursday (11/04), were obtained by the State Health Department (SES-PE) after analyzing the information banks used for notification of deaths and vaccination registration.

“The denial of the vaccine and the seriousness of this disease is a risky behavior. It is an attitude that not only puts your life in danger, but also that of those around you. The numbers clearly show us that vaccines are effective against Covid. And all those used in Brazil had their safety attested by the most respected regulatory bodies in the world”, said secretary André Longo during the press conference.

According to the study, of the total number of patients who died, 6,845, which represents 75%, had no dose of vaccine against Covid-19. Another 1,530 (17%) took only the 1st dose, without completing the regimen, and 164 (2%) became ill before the time the vaccine needs to take effect, which is 14 days after taking the 2nd dose, or the single dose .

“These data give us the real dimension of the importance of getting vaccinated, and of getting vaccinated completing the scheme. It’s no use taking the 1st dose and not looking for the health center to take the 2nd. Vaccination, with a complete cycle, is the best and only strategy to avoid serious cases and deaths. And as vaccination is a collective health action and no immunizing agent is 100% effective, we need the largest possible number of vaccinated people to guarantee protection for everyone. We need this collective effort, the commitment of each one to overcome the pandemic”, stressed Longo. “The vaccine is our main ally in protecting life. Do your part: get vaccinated and convince those around you to do the same”, he reinforced.

COMPLETE SCHEME – Of the total number of people who died from Covid-19 in the analyzed period, only 6% (564) completed the vaccination schedule and became ill 14 days after the 2nd dose or single dose. Most (541 – 96%) were aged 60 and over. It was also found that 411 (73%) had pre-existing diseases.

“The vaccine has proven efficacy, but we know that it does not protect 100%. In addition, not everyone will have an adequate response, since each individual has a different immunity and these particularities can lead to illness even being vaccinated”, said the superintendent of Immunizations at SES-PE, Ana Catarina.

The manager also reminds that the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, considered more vulnerable to the disease, have, in addition to the basic regimen, a booster dose to expand the immune response against the new coronavirus. “We are already guaranteeing the reinforcement dose for this public, which must seek their right as soon as possible to guarantee more robust protection against Covid-19”, he ratified.

EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SCENARIO – Pernambuco continues to register stability in the Covid-19 cases. In epidemiological week 43, 393 cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) were reported. This represents an 8% decrease from the previous week and an increase of only 1% in 15 days (week 41), with 5 more cases.

Regarding requests for ICU vacancies to the Regulation Center, there were 246 requests in the last epidemiological week, 3 more than in week 42. ” It is important to emphasize that, at the present time, with low levels, slight fluctuations in the indicators between the weeks are a normal phenomenon and they become more frequent”, he highlighted.

BALANCE OF VACCINATION – Pernambuco has already applied 12,176,060 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 in its population, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state (on January 18, 2021).

Regarding the first doses, there were 6,947,696 applications (coverage of 90.32%). Of the total, 4,909,218 people from Pernambuco (63.82%) have already completed their vaccination schedules, with 4,736,145 people being vaccinated with immunizing agents applied in two doses and another 173,073 people from Pernambuco who received a vaccine applied in a single dose. Regarding booster doses (third dose), 319,146 doses have already been applied.

More detailed information on the Covid-19 vaccinated population is available on the Vaccine Monitoring Panel, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3xteooh. In the online environment, there is coverage by group and by municipalities, doses applied x distributed by city, profile of those vaccinated (gender, race/color). There are also downloadable databases.