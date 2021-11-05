Steel is a positive highlight for CSN (CSNA3) in the 3rd quarter, but ore affects company and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) numbers

SAO PAULO – On a day of widespread decline for the market, shares of CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3) were also bearish during most of the session, albeit mitigating losses. At 3:55 pm (Eastern time), CSNA3 assets dropped 3.44%, to R$21.33, while CMIN3 closed close to stability, with a slight increase of 0.19%, to R$5.22.

However, in addition to the market risk aversion day, the numbers reported by the companies were also lower than expected, mainly impacted by lower than expected prices in the iron ore segment.

CSN had a net profit of R$ 1.325 billion in the 3rd quarter of this year, a decrease of 5% compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to the 2nd quarter, however, the loss was greater and reached a drop of 76 %, when it totaled R$5.513 billion.

Bradesco BBI commented that the numbers came in much weaker than expected in the iron ore division, until then the biggest contributor to the company’s results, due to the weak realization of prices, but there was also an impact on costs. On the other hand, there was solidity in the steel industry.

“The company presented strong results compared to its longest history, with the steel industry going through the best moment in the market due to the sharp drop in raw material costs and maintenance of prices at record levels sustained by the shortage of steel and favorable exchange rate for the sector . However, the negative counterpart came in weight, with higher energy and logistics costs, in addition to a very strong drop in mining results, which, for the first time since the beginning of the base metals ‘supercycle’, had a lower profitability than the mining arm. company’s steel industry”, also points out Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Even with the numbers somewhat “conflicting”, BBI maintained the buy recommendation for CSN shares. “We recognize that risks have increased in recent months, however, the stock price already incorporates a deterioration

significant in fundamentals (basically implying a correction to mid-cycle levels as early as 2022). This is excessively pessimistic in our opinion, as we do not expect a material interruption in the fundamentals of steel and iron ore”, point out the bank’s analysts. The target price is R$67, or an increase of 203% compared to the previous day’s closing.

After the earnings conference call, bank analysts noted that CSN maintained its overall positive outlook on its steel division, driven by still healthy demand growth (albeit at a slower pace in 2022 versus 2021), opportunities to capture share market share of imports and a strong international environment for steel.

“After a seasonally weaker fourth quarter (with steel price stability in Brazil), there may be room to increase prices in Brazil once again. Not much was mentioned about cost trends, but we believe higher coking coal and coke costs are likely to affect results in the coming quarters. In cement, the company remains constructive and confident about synergy prospects once the acquisition of LafargeHolcim is completed. Finally, in capital allocation, CSN remains committed to keeping the ratio between net debt and Ebitda below once, while concentrating on iron ore growth projects and consolidation of cement acquisitions”, assess BBI analysts .

Management also highlighted, in the mining business, the positive impacts of higher sales volumes and a much more limited impact from realized iron ore prices for the fourth quarter.

CSN Mining even more affected

CSN Mineração (CMIN3), in turn, recorded a 45% drop in net income for the third quarter, which totaled R$804 million.

According to the company, the drop could have been even greater, if it weren’t for the positive effects of the hedge and the exchange rate variation.

XP points out that the adjusted Ebitda of BRL 911 million was 54% lower than house estimates and 52% below consensus. The adjusted Ebitda margin was 33% in the quarter (down 32 percentage points in the quarterly basis and 30 points in the annual comparison).

The highlights were the lower sales volumes and the strong contraction in the sale price of iron ore, despite stable production. Net cash (Cash – gross debt) reached R$7.2 billion (coming from R$5.9 billion in the previous quarter), driven by strong cash generation in the period. Free cash flow reached R$3.925 billion due to the sharp reduction in working capital.

Despite the worse results, XP maintained a purchase recommendation with a target price of BRL 14 (upside of 169%), highlighting the multiples below the Australian pairs, considering its growth to 60 million tons of iron ore sales expected in 2024, in our vision.

Bradesco BBI also maintained a buy recommendation for the share with a target price of R$14, as it believes that the share is already pricing a significant drop in iron ore prices in 2022.

Morgan Stanley, in turn, commented that the Ebitda reported by CSN Mineração came in 20% weak and maintained an equalweight valuation recommendation (exposure in line with the market average) for CSN Mineração shares, and a target price of R$7. 50, in a more challenging scenario for the price of iron ore.

