Sthefane fails as a farmer and stands firm as a plant · TV News

Sthefane Matos firmly established herself as a plant in A Fazenda 13 after a lukewarm tenure as a farmer. The digital influencer was doomed to fail when her two nominations returned from the countryside by public vote — she put Rico Melquiades on the spot directly and Solange Gomes as the tiebreaker for the headquarters vote.

Despite having vibrated when passing the hat to Marina Ferrari, who defeated her rivals in the Farmer’s Test, Sthe’s joy went away with Erasmo Viana, eliminated last Thursday (4). Upon seeing Rico’s return, the Bahia woman admitted that she did not indicate who she thought was going to leave, but who she wanted to leave the program.

The farmer’s role, however, is to use his direct and sovereign appointment against someone he truly believes will leave the show — as Erika Schneider did with Mussunzinho, so that person doesn’t become a threat to his game in the future.

In addition to the ex-MTV, Sthe also had the chance to send a second rival to the countryside by breaking the tie for the pawns vote between Dynho Alves and Solange. In other words, the digital influencer got the power of choice in two of the four nominations for the farm.

If Rico hadn’t come out, she could have settled for an elimination of Gugu’s ex-bathroom. The response from the audience, however, was not at all what she expected. By not reviewing his strategies, Sthe showed that he still doesn’t understand the game and that his presence makes no difference.

To crown the role of plant, the Bahian was also proud to admit live, on Tuesday (2), that she used her week as a farmer to sleep a lot — everything the public doesn’t want to see in a reality show — instead of helping other pedestrians with the animals.

