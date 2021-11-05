Strange rocks found in Chile would have appeared after comet explosion

About 12,000 years ago, some phenomenon burned an extensive area of ​​the Atacama Desert, in Chile, producing a 75 km strip where, today, glassy rocks that do not match the region are found. Now, a new study, conducted by Brown University, has found that these rocks could be related to a comet explosion. Researchers believe that a large comet, or more than one, may have exploded in the region’s skies, producing the rocks with the intense heat released by this event.

Meteors that explode as they pass through the Earth’s atmosphere are called bolides — explosions accompanied by a bang lasting a few seconds. But this is the first time scientists have found clear evidence of glass created by thermal radiation and hot winds released by a fireball above the surface. “To have such a dramatic effect on such a large area, this was a truly massive explosion,” explained Brown University geologist Peter Schultz and lead author of the study.

The vitreous rock region extends over 75 km in northern Chile (Image: Reproduction/Peter Schultz/Brown University)

To assess the nature of rocks found in the Atacama Desert region, with colors ranging from dark green to black, Schultz and his team compared them with cometary samples collected by NASA’s Stardust mission, which collected dust particles from comet Wild-2 and brought them to Earth in 2006. These were the first untouched samples of cometary dust collected beyond the Moon’s orbit.

The researchers then collected 300 pieces of glassy rocks from Chile to compare them with two fragments from the region. In addition, they cut very thin and polished slices from 20 of these pieces to analyze them under a microscope. In all of them, the team found traces that did not match the local geology. In them, a mineral called troilote, common in meteorites, was found, as well as zircon, suggesting that the samples reached temperatures above 1,670 °C.

(Image: Reproduction/Peter Schultz/Brown University)

The team also observed some features that were not unique to meteorites but quite common to the extraterrestrial context — also present in meteorites from comet Wild-2. “These minerals are what tell us this object has all the marks of a comet,” said planetary geologist Scott Harris of the Fernbank Science Center and co-author of the study. For Harris, finding in these samples the same mineralogy as the material collected by the Stardust mission is powerful evidence of the result of a cometary explosion.

Even so, the researchers considered other scenarios for the formation of these glassy rocks. About 12,000 years ago, the region was home to grassy oases and swamps, so they considered that large vegetation fires could have melted the sandy soil, giving rise to rocks. Although it has not yet been possible to accurately estimate their age, previous research already indicated that they formed between 12,300 and 11,500 years ago.

During this same period, the last large mammals in the region, such as horses and land sloths, began to disappear from the fossil record. The researchers also believe that, around this time, humans began to populate northern Chile, although it is not yet possible to know whether these three events are related. “What we can say is that this event happened at the same time that we thought the megafauna disappeared, which is intriguing,” said Schultz.

The research was published on November 2 this year in the journal Geology.

Source: Space.com