Stray dog ​​’invades’ a couple’s car and refuses to leave until adopted

Can you imagine coming home after a yoga class and finding a stray dog ​​sitting in your car? That’s what happened to Emily, opening the door of her truck to put on her yoga mat before opening the front door.

As soon as she turned around, the young woman saw movement and saw the dog jumping on the car seat. At first, she was frightened by the stray dog, with the possibility that he would be aggressive and end up hurting her in some way.

The dog crawled into the front seat of the car and started to move closer to Emily and her husband, Garrett. After the initial panic, the couple began to realize that the dog wanted to get closer to them. The pitbull ended up lying on the floor of the car, looking at the humans with pitying eyes, basically asking for help and a little love.

“Did we just get a dog or did the dog just get a car?” Emily asked.

Then the couple petted the dog but, with no idea what to do next, they only knew how to offer the pet a little food. Still, with food, water and affection, the dog refused to leave the truck. Only after two hours did the couple manage to get the dog into the house.

He won because of fatigue… and cuteness

The dog, obviously exhausted, slept through the night at the couple’s house, and the next day, they went to the vet’s appointment.

The dog’s insistence, in addition to his cute and cute smile, won over Emily, who was eager to find out that the pet had no tutors, so that they could adopt him. And your requests were granted.

Taking the dog home, the couple named him Buddy. The pet did not know who the truck that “invaded” was, but ended up finding the best family that could be part of it!