Sure, Vivo and TIM round off the 3.5 GHz band from the 5G auction

Operators Claro, Vivo and TIM won three lots in the 3.5 GHz band, the main one in the 5G mobile technology auction, held today (4) by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Winity II Telecom took the 700 MHz frequency, and as it is a company that does not yet own a radio frequency band, Brazil will have a new mobile operator with national coverage.

The auction started this Thursday and should end only tomorrow (5). Proposals for the 2.3 GHz and 26 GHz bands will still be analyzed.

The frequencies have specific purposes and in each band companies bid in different lots. The winning bids in the 3.5 GHz band were: R$ 338 million (premium of 5.18%, a value above the minimum provided for in the notice) from operator Claro for lot B1; R$420 million (premium of 30.69%) from Vivo for lot B2; and R$351 million (goodwill of 9.22%) from TIM for lot B3.

The notice also provided for a fourth batch in the 3.5 GHz band, with national coverage, but there was no bid. The right to explore the tracks will be for up to 20 years.

The winning companies have investment commitments defined by the Ministry of Communications and approved by the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and by Anatel. The objective of the counterparts is to remedy infrastructure deficiencies, modernize network technologies and massify access to telecommunications services in the country.

Among the commitments are migrating the satellite TV signal to release the 3.5GHz band to 5G, bearing the costs; build a private communication network for the federal administration; install a fiber optic network, via river, in the Amazon Region; take optical fiber to the interior of the country; and make 5G available in all capitals by July 2022.

700 MHz band

Winity II Telecom offered the highest bid, R$ 1.427 billion in the first band to be auctioned, 700 MHz, nationwide. The amount paid is 85% higher than the minimum required.

The operator has the right to operate the service for 20 years, which can be extended, and provides for the fulfillment of the obligation to build 4G coverage infrastructure in 625 locations in the country that do not have internet access and in 31,000 kilometers of federal highways.

5G is a new technology that increases the speed of the mobile connection and reduces latency, allowing new services with a secure and stable connection, which make room for the use of new services in various areas, such as industry, health, agriculture and production and content dissemination.

The auction has a total expected collection value of around R$ 50 billion, if all lots are auctioned. Of this total, BRL 10 billion will be in grants to the government and the other BRL 40 billion will be used by companies in their established obligations.

