Take-Two cancels unannounced $53 million game

Hangar 13, responsible for the latest games in the Mafia franchise, was working on the project

It’s been a while since a rumor about a possible new game from the Mafia franchise being under development by Hangar 13 circulates on the internet. The studio is responsible for the latest titles in the franchise and now Take-Two, through 2K, the company that owns the studio Hangar 13, canceled a project, which is not related to Mafia, and which cost 53 million dollars.

Himself Take-Two’s tax report talks about the amount spent “related to the company’s decision not to proceed with the development of an unannounced title.” According to Kotaku sources, the project would be a third-person action game and would have the service format along the lines of Destiny, and would be called “voltron“. The cancellation of the project took Hangar 13 itself by surprise and now there is concern about layoffs.

An email sent by Hangar 13 studio founder Haden Blackman to his team, which Kotaku had access to, says that “while the Hangar 13 name and development title ‘Volt’ is not being publicly disclosed, T2 is announcing today that 2K has made the difficult decision to stop development on the project.”I know this comes as a shock, but I wanted you to hear from me first and also give you some context,” writes Blackman.

You “industry challenges” and “commercially unviable” are some of the words taken by Take-Two. “We are confident that there are many opportunities for H13 employees to work on other games in development, both at H13 and at other studios “(from Take-Two), said the head of the studio Blackman also says that 2K assured him that the company believes that Hangar 13 will develop more projects in the future.



Volt, which is what they called the title Voltron, was in development since 2017 and has gone through many changes. Kotaku sources say the action game would be a Three-player coop with arcade action and different classes. Project cancellation involves almost 200 people.

Hangar 13 said the project was “creatively ambitious”. “The studio’s leadership is working closely with 2K to ensure that the members of Hangar 13 continue to work,” either as part of Hangar 13 or at 2K Studios.

