Test canceled? Record decides on Marina’s victory in A Fazenda 13 | Gabriel Perline

Play/Record Marina Ferrari with farmer’s hat from A Fazenda 13

Fans of A Fazenda 13 spent a good part of this Thursday (4) complaining about Marina Ferrari’s victory in the farmer’s competition, held last night (3), on the reality series by Record. Many pointed out mistakes of the digital influencer during the execution of the tasks and asked for cancellation. Amidst so much controversy, Record made its decision:

“The test result is correct,” the station said in a note sent to the column. In light of this, Marina continues to be the farmer of the week, while Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes and Erasmo Viana compete for the garden.

The dynamic that defined the new farmer of the week had some obstacles and a series of rules. And Marina, according to fans of the program, violated some of them to be able to win the position of leadership of the week.

They had to hit ten balls in ten different locations, passing through a circuit with crates, seesaw and cat litter. The objective was to pocket the balls in the places defined by the production. Adriane Galisteu was very direct in her speech: if the ball fell to the ground, the pawn should go back to the beginning and replay its move.

And it was precisely in the final stretch that Marina took advantage of a flaw: when throwing the ball from the seesaw to the crate, the object first bounced on the ground and then entered the target. As the influencer’s shot was originally wrong and accidentally hit the correct spot, reality fans pointed out an error and asked to cancel the test.

What made a lot of people uncomfortable was the fact that she and Rico had fiercely fought over the farmer’s hat. Almost, the Alagoas did not conquer the leadership position for the second time of the season. Solange, in turn, had difficulties and didn’t even go through the first phase.

With Record’s decision, this Thursday night’s garden is maintained, and the public will have to define who leaves the reality show: Rico, Solange or Erasmo.

Watch the farmer’s tasting video:





