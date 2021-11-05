the consequences for the market and for Brazil – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news from the financial market

The telenovela Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the precatório will drag on for a few more days. In the middle of the night on Thursday (4), in a climate of urgency and amid intense negotiations, the PEC that ‘dribbles’ the spending ceiling was voted and approved in the Chamber with 312 votes in favor, requiring 308 votes to for the project to move forward.

Read too

The second round will be for next week, on Tuesday (9), and will prolong the suffering of the market. Because it was a tight vote, with only four votes above the quorum, the uncertainty about the course and form of the proposal remains.

In addition, the concern is that new political demands are made for the PEC to be approved, due to the visible division of opinions among deputies around the amendment.

“The expectation was great for the vote, it was supposed to be last week. In the end, it only took place this week and only passed the first round. The market expects that there may be some bad addition to the PEC – which is already a series of negative things”, says Josian Teixeira, Asset Management portfolio manager at Lifetime. “The proposal is, yes, a kind of pedaling or default.”

The market continues to closely follow the course of negotiations. “The government is already losing. The more politicians are asking (to approve the proposal), the worse it is for the government and consequently for the market, since we are going through the spending ceiling”, explains Teixeira.

Dead end

In short, the proposal changes the ceiling rule. Instead of being adjusted for inflation in 12 months up to June of the previous year, it is now adjusted for inflation accumulated in the previous year. In practice, this change would already open a fiscal space of R$ 47 billion, according to the National Treasury.

The precatório, judicial debts of the government with the citizens, can also be paid in installments. That is, a limit of approximately R$ 41 billion will be established for the payment of these pending items per year, and the remainder can be postponed to the following years. Finally, the PEC makes Brazil Auxílio viable, a new social program that will replace Bolsa Família. In total, the ‘slack’ in the budget would be R$ 91.6 billion.

The market views the proposal with suspicion. Since the idea of ​​postponing court orders and ‘sticking’ the spending ceiling was presented by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, the Ibovespa has been reacting with a series of falls. On Thursday (4), after the proposal was voted on, B3’s main stock index ended the trading session down 2.09%, at 103.4 thousand points.

The negative consequences for the country of not honoring debts and changing the ‘agreed’ on the spending limit are numerous. “The message for the market is that if it is necessary to make the ceiling more flexible in the future, this will be done. In fact, the spending ‘roof’ has become a ‘sunroof’. The government will rise depending on the scenario”, says Rodrigo Franchini, a partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “When you break this rule, you create a space in the ceiling that won’t be shifted down again. Brazil will have a higher ceiling than we had before.”

According to Franchini, the hole in ceilings causes the country risk to rise and foreign investors to withdraw. As a result, the dollar appreciates against the real, further pushing up inflation. The cost of issuing the debt also increases, as interest rates will have to be readjusted even further.

Apart from the impact on the pockets of citizens, especially the poorest, companies on the Stock Exchange may also be impacted by the deterioration of economic conditions and reduced confidence in Brazil. “The country has entered into a populist public spending for next year, greater than expected and greater than the law provided”, says the partner at Monte Bravo.

For all purposes, even without approval in the second round, the PEC of precatório is already seen as a reality. “Ideally, this benefit would be financed by another source, but that’s not going to happen. And plan B is emergency aid again outside the spending ceiling,” explains Franchini.

Too much pessimism?

Alexandre Brito, partner and manager of Finacap Investimentos, does not believe that Brazil is heading towards a scenario of lack of confidence or lack of control in public spending. In the expert’s view, the proposal to limit the payment of court orders is an important agenda for fiscal balance, since this is an expense over which the Government has no control.

“It’s a very important direction, but there are other stages and things can change along the way. The market needs a strong signal that the fiscal issue will be well balanced”, he says. “What scares investors today is the possibility of Brasília giving up the hand of fiscal sustainability, which is not what we see in this government.”

The specialist points out that the country currently has a controlled Debt/GDP ratio, as has not been seen for a few years, and the results of companies in the 3rd quarter of 2021 on the Stock Exchange have been positively surprising. Brito sees a certain exaggeration in market reactions, especially in relation to interest rates being priced.

Currently, the shortest fixed title, for 2026, pays more than 12% a year – a level close to what was offered during the government of former president Dilma Rousseff. “We see companies recovering profits and revenues very strongly, as well as the massive distribution of dividends, a reality that is very different from what is being priced. We are not in paradise, but there is an exaggeration”, says Brito.

Teixeira, from Lifetime, also sees the situation of companies in the 3rd quarter as positive, but sees a darker future. “Although they are coming out in line or above, the results are backward today. Going forward, we understand that this market has to be adjusted. Today, unfortunately, we see a bad scenario, an expectation of an increasingly negative future.”

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better