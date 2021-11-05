the evidence that it is caused by humans

When it comes to global warming, we’ve reached a point where both scientists and politicians around the world say we’re facing a global crisis due to climate change.

Recently, the United Nations (UN) published a report by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) that sent a “red alert” to humanity.

Leaders and activists are meeting until November 12 in the city of Glasgow, Scotland (UK), for another UN conference on the crisis, in which nearly 200 countries are presenting plans to reduce their emissions of gases that cause global warming.

But how did scientists discover that the Earth’s temperature rise has been caused by human action? The evidence is clear, proven time and again by the international scientific community, and underpins the actions international leaders need to take to save the planet’s climate.

How do we know the world is heating up?

Our planet has warmed significantly since the Industrial Revolution. The average temperature on the Earth’s surface has increased about 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1850. Furthermore, since the mid-19th century, each of the last four decades has been warmer than any previous one.

These conclusions were drawn from the analysis of millions of measures taken in different parts of the world. Temperature records were compiled by meteorological stations on land, on ships and by satellites.

Several independent teams of scientists have achieved the same results: a jump in temperatures that coincides with the beginning of the industrial age.

Scientists were able to reconstruct the temperature fluctuations by going back much further in time.

Tree trunk rings, ice samples, lake sediments and corals all bring with them a historical record of past climate.

This information provides a necessary context for the current warm-up phase. Based on them, scientists claim that the Earth has never been as hot as it is today in the last 125,000 years.

Number of climate-related disasters has increased fivefold in 50 years Image: Getty Images

How do we know that we humans are responsible?

The gases that cause the so-called greenhouse effect — which absorb the sun’s heat — are a crucial link between rising temperatures and human activity. The most important of these is carbon dioxide (CO2), due to its great abundance in the atmosphere.

We know that CO2 absorbs energy from the Sun. Satellites show that there is less heat emitted from Earth into space at precisely the wavelength at which CO2 absorbs radiated energy. This energy that is not sent to space because it was absorbed by carbon dioxide is sent back to Earth, warming the planet.

The burning of fossil fuels and deforestation trigger the release of this greenhouse gas. Both activities skyrocketed after the 19th century — so it’s no surprise that the CO2 in the atmosphere has increased during the same period.

There is a way to definitively demonstrate where all this additional CO2 comes from. The carbon produced by burning fossil fuels has a unique chemical imprint.

Tree rings and ice can record changes in atmospheric chemistry. After examining them, you see that carbon — especially from fossil sources — has increased significantly since 1850.

Turkey was one of the places hit by devastating forest fires this summer Image: Reuters

Analyzes show that for 800,000 years, the CO2 in the atmosphere did not exceed 300 parts per million (ppm). However, since the Industrial Revolution, the concentration of CO2 has soared, reaching the current level of 420 ppm.

Computer simulations, known as climate models, were used to show what would have happened to temperatures without the huge amounts of human-generated greenhouse gases.

They reveal that there would have been little global warming — and possibly even some cooling — over the 20th and 21st centuries if only natural factors had influenced the climate.

Only when human factors are introduced can models explain the rise in temperatures recorded to date.

Burning fossil fuels contributes to CO2 leakage into the atmosphere Image: Getty Images

What is the impact of human beings on the planet?

Current predictions say that the levels of warming the Earth is experiencing will bring about significant changes in our environment.

The observations already made in various parts of the world correspond to the pattern of changes that the scientific community expects to see with global warming caused by human activity.

They include:

Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are already melting rapidly

The number of climate-related disasters has quintupled in the last 50 years

Global sea levels have risen 20 centimeters in the last century and continue to rise

Since the 1800s, oceans have become 40% more acidic, affecting marine life.

But wasn’t it hotter in the past?

There have been several periods of warming the Earth in past times. About 92 million years ago, for example, temperatures were so high that there were no ice sheets at the north and south poles, and crocodile-like animals lived in arctic Canada.

This, however, should be no comfort to anyone, because humans didn’t exist back then – there were times in the past when sea levels reached 25 meters higher than today. It is now considered that a rise of 5 to 8 meters in sea level would be enough to submerge most of the world’s coastal cities.

Image: BBC

There is abundant evidence of mass extinctions of life during these warming periods, when humans did not yet walk the Earth.

Climate models suggest that, in some of these cases, tropical regions may have become “dead zones” because they are too hot for most species to survive.

These fluctuations between heat and cold, prior to the emergence of humanity, were caused by a variety of phenomena, including turbulence in the Earth’s balance in its orbit around the Sun for long periods, volcanic eruptions and short-term climate cycles such as the El Niño.

For many years, groups called climate “skeptics” have questioned the scientific basis of global warming.

This skepticism, however, has already been countered with evidence, leading to the unanimous position of the international community that climate change is real and is, indeed, a direct result of human action.

All scientists who regularly publish on websites and peer-reviewed publications, evaluated by other fellow scientists, agree in pointing to the emission of greenhouse gases — fossil fuel use and deforestation — as the cause of global warming.

As the key UN report published in 2021 put it: “It is indisputable that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land.”