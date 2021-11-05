The Farm 2021: Arcrebian on Rico’s stance: ‘Brazilian way’

After advising Sthe Matos to position himself in the game, Bil Araújo commented on Rico Melquiades’ posture, in the outdoor area of ​​the bay, at dawn today, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV).

For the ex-BBB, the comedian has a ‘Brazilian flair’ and is in his top five finalists in the race for the R$1.5 million prize.

Me, Bil thinking, we can’t identify who the finalists are, but there is a top five that Brazil already wants. Rico is in this top, but who he is, we don’t know.

“I have no idea either. He delivers what the reality show wants, right?” Sthe observed. “So, he has a very ‘Brazilian way’ side,” said Bil, adding:

A funny side, a talking side, got it? very funny, helpful as hell […] If it were just defects, then yes, but he has many qualities .

Sthe said he also analyzed it that way and the two speculated, without naming names, people who could go with Rico and be eliminated from the game, as was the case with Erasmo Viana last night.