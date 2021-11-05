The Moment LeBron James Suffers the Abdominal Injury and What’s Next

nba_the_moment_that_lebron_james_sofre_the_injury_abdominal_and_the_that_comes_to_follow

For the second time in two weeks, LeBron James will lose a showdown with Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers announced this Thursday afternoon that LeBron will be sidelined with an abdominal distension after losing last week’s game against the same Thunder with a sprained ankle.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James could miss at least a week from the injury. In his personal Instagram account, Charania added that James is likely to miss “1 to 2 weeks” and that he could “possibly” play with this injury if the Lakers were playing in the playoffs. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the organization will be extremely careful with the injury of its player, who will turn 37 next month.

the moment of injury

At the end of the team’s victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, James pulled out of the game shortly after the move below, when he was fouled by the team’s defensive lane.

LeBron entered the tunnel with his personal trainer Mike Mancias. After just a few moments, James was back in the game, helping the Lakers close out their victory.

At the press conference after the game, James was already doing some type of treatment in his abdominal region.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, who provides medical reviews for the SB Nation website, provided some more specific details about this type of injury and gave some reasons for optimism.

According to Dr. Brar, the rectus abdominis is a central muscle that runs down the front of the stomach and into the pelvis area. That would explain why he was stretching the way he was in the tunnel and why there was ice in the lower region. Considering he was able to get back to playing effectively and was initially listed as questionable for this game, this is likely a Grade 1 injury and he will be evaluated daily for pain, discomfort, functionality – similar to the ankle.

The games in the sequel

After the Lakers game against Thunder on Thursday, the team travels to Portland for a game against Damian Lillard and the Blazers before heading home for a five-game streak against the Hornets, Heat, Timberwolves, Spurs and Bulls.

A one-week schedule would allow LeBron to return potentially before the Minnesota game. After this period of home games, the team will hit the road with games against Milwaukee and Boston.

Follow LABR

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook