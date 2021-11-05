The ‘prophecy’ about Vinícius Jr. as a coach who was short-lived at Real Madrid

One of Vinicius Jr’s first technicians, Solari said in the first few months that Brazilians would only need time to succeed

Vinícius Jr became one of the great players of Real Madrid this season, contributing in almost every game with goals or assists. Not always, however, the young Brazilian had this regularity.

But, since his arrival, he had the support of coaches. One of the first to show appreciation for Vini was Santiago Solari, his first commander at the merengue base.

The newspaper AT rescued, this Thursday (4), a speech by the Argentine commander in which he predicts what Vinicius would need to triumph in the Spanish capital.

“For me, Vinicius needs time and game. Time, for as long as he’s been on, he’s only 18 years old. And of course the experience makes the player. And I play, because to have this experience, he needs to play”, he said.

“So it’s a combination of those things. You will play for experience and with experience you will be a great player. Even more like an 18-year-old boy who has just arrived and shows all the talent he has”, he added.