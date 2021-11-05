The strange case of the submarine that crashed into a mountain

The USS Connecticut submarine is one of the most advanced in the US Navy. Commissioned in December 1998, it displaces 9137 tons, is 107 meters long and powered by a nuclear reactor that generates 43 Megawatts, or 0.035 DeLoreans. On October 2, 2021 he collided with a submerged mountain.







Dramatic reenactment of the accident Photo: Carlos Cardoso / MeioBit / Meio Bit

The accident occurred in the South China Sea, of the 140 men on board (Women still do not serve in attack submarines, only in missile and ballistic launchers) 11 were injured, fortunately none very seriously.

Crawling, Connecticut took a week to reach Guam, where it is being evaluated. The closest dry dock is in Hawaii. It may take one more trip for it to be repaired.

It is not the first collision in the history of submarine forces, there are classic cases in the Cold War, when American, British and Soviet submarines got together. In 1974, the SSBN James Madison was leaving the port in Scotland for a patrol when he discovered the hard way that a Soviet attack submarine was waiting to follow him.





In 1974 the nuclear submarine USS Pintado collided almost head-on with a Russian Yankee-1 class submarine. Photo: Fas.org / Half Bit

They discovered when the James Madison slammed into the Soviet submarine, which was in extreme silence. The collision left a 30-foot mark on the hull of the American submarine. Immediately the two emerged, checked the damage, dropped the famous “Each Pays His Own” and moved on.

Even in 1993, post-Cold War, the USS Grayling crashed into Russian submarine K-407 Novomoskovsk. That’s a week before a Clinton-Yeltsin summit, imagine the climate.

In the case of the USS Connecticut, the collision was with a submerged mountain, despite the opening clickbait image. Ideally this shouldn’t happen, but apparently that mountain wasn’t mapped.





USS Connecticut (SSN-22) on happier days ( Photo: US Navy / Half Bit

But… how can anyone not see a mountain?

The answer is that a submarine doesn’t have a window, nor does it have a GPS (most of the time) or a compass. Submarines have maps, and a lot of math.

On the surface a submarine can navigate the same way a ship, using GPS, LORAN or other satellite navigation systems, can orient itself by radio beacons or even the stars, with a compass pointing north.

Underwater, as you are inside a metal tube, the magnetic compass does not work, so you use a Gyroscopic Compass, a device based on a gyroscope, which uses the Earth’s rotation to maintain a fixed position, which is used to point North.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, several other devices make up what is called “Inertial Navigation System”. The concept is extremely simple: Imagine that you start your journey from a specific point. With the Gyroscopic compass, you know which direction you are heading, other instruments give you speed.

If you are sailing at 10km/h for two hours in one direction, in two hours you will be 20km from where you started. By plotting the navigation angle, speed and time period on that course on the map, you get a good approximation of your route.





Inertial Navigation System SPIRE (Space Inertial Reference Earth) developed at MIT in the 1950s. ( Photo: Sanjay Acharya / Wikimedia Commons / Half Bit

Of course, real systems take into account depth, current velocity, submarine mass, and dozens of other variables, with constant measurements from a bunch of sensors.

Over time, the margins of error obviously increase, so it is normal for submarines to launch navigation buoys, or to emerge at periscope depth, erecting navigation antennas, which set their position via GPS. With this the navigator can correct the position on the map, if necessary.

Commanders do not like to expose themselves, even a navigation antenna a few minutes exposed is enough to be identified by enemy radar. Navigation buoys then, no way.

With this there is the risk of not being exactly where you imagine, and in the worst case you collide with some underwater formation, even knowing where on the map it is.

What if we don’t know?

Submarines avoid (or attempt) collisions via sonar. They listen to the world around them for artificial sounds, especially motors. A good sonar operator can identify the number of propellers, how many blades in each, the number of revolutions per minute and with the help of the computer, identify individual targets (for submarines, everything is target), even when they are different ships of the same model.

This becomes a problem since most mountains, submerged or not, are devoid of engines. On passive sonar a submerged mountain sounds like a piece of underwater ground.

Active sonar could detect the mountain, but no self-respecting submariner uses active sonar, except as a last resort. It’s a great way to let the enemy know you’re in the area. And it’s simple to understand. Imagine active sonar as someone in a forest with a flashlight, looking for an enemy.





Sonar dome on a Delta Class Russian submarine Photo: Internet / Half Bit Playback

You can see a few dozen meters with your flashlight, but only a small swath of forest. The enemy, however, may be several kilometers away, he can easily see the beam of the flashlight.

The USS Connecticut was in an area that was very hostile to submarines, let alone because of the Chinese submarines in the area. The region is very poorly mapped, and for the most part the average depth is not below 85 meters, leaving submarines with no room to maneuver.

They say that we know more about the Moon’s surface than about the ocean floor, and it’s true, but let’s face it, observing the Moon’s surface is just looking up, preferably at night and with a telescope.

But the ocean floor is under a lot of water, there are fish to get in the way, and getting there requires tons of expensive gear, any sneeze and the pressure kills you or your expensive gear. More people walked on the moon than reached the bottom of the Marianas Trench.

In a few years, we will bring the two areas together, sending a submarine to explore the Sea of ​​Europa, satellite of Jupiter. It will definitely use a lot of active sonar, and the software will have to be excellent, after all, even without having to worry about enemy submarines, it will explore a sea where all the mountains are unmapped.

The strange case of the submarine that crashed into a mountain