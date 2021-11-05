‘The Voice Brasil’: see how the Times turned out and remember everything that rocked out in the last Blind Auditions | 2021

Did you check out how all the groups turned out? Look here! ⬇

AJAYÔ! 😎 Composing the Team Brown, only talents with the most varied timbres: Cristiane de Paula, Lysa Ngaca, Léo Pinheiro, Ammora Alves, Anna Julia, Manú Rodrigues, Marya Bravo, Rodrigo Mello, Thais Pereira, Manu Semiguen, Nêgamanda, Will Gordon, Thór Junior, Bia Cantão, Milla Paz, Serena, Leticia Coutinho and Gustavo Matias!

The Team of claudinha it’s also already ON DEMAIS, and only with successful voices in it! 🙌 Edvania Souza, Dayse Rosa, Belle Ayres, Letícia Alecrim, Ariane Zaine, Wina, Bruna Gonçalves, Bruno Fernandez, Noug, Raphael Marrone, Dielle Anjos, Danilo Moreno, Adriana, Ana Luiza Postingher, Belle Brito, Bianca Aragão, Cibelle Hespanhol and Anna Clara: are very welcome to reality!

SLEEP WITH THAT NOISE! ⚡ Pay attention to the list of names of the wonderful ones that are in the IZA team! WD, Hugo Rafael, Andrielly Souza, Camila Marieta, Dida Larruscain, Giovanna Rangel, Igor Sarapuí, Luiza Dutra, Honey, Rafa, Gustavinho, Dona Preta, Eduardo Vidal, Fernanda de Lima, Gleyssinho Samblack, Isabella Carvalho, Krishna Pennutt and Vanessa Souto !

Just by looking at these little faces, we already know that a lot of good things are coming around the stage of the “The Voice Brazil”! 🎤 Ready to meet all the amazing singers from Lulu Team? Make way for Alessandra San, Carlos Filho, Jamily Diwlay, Júlia Rezende, Luama, EuLá, Giuliano Eriston, Gustavo Boná, Taty Gomes, Thais Piza, Bruno Rodriguez, NYAH, Júlia Paz, Yasmin Maria, Natália Araújo, Bia Trindade, Carol Fincatti and Barbara Nery!

Calm down, “tchurma”! Due to the dynamics of the 5th technician, the Teló Team is not complete yet, and will receive more voices over the next few episodes! Until now, the countryman has the talents of Criston Lucas, Bella Raiane, Fabiana Gomes, Pamela Yuri and Érika Ribeiro with him. Promise, huh! 🔥

What rocked the last night of Blind Auditions? WE HAVE TOO! ✅

Another block for Iza ❌

Can this, production? In the episode, IZA accumulated another blockage for the account and was a “victim” of her friend Lulu Santos in the competition. Who else is served by the clime pie? 🍰

Emotion when turning chairs 🥰

Being on stage at the show is really exciting, but what about when you can turn three of the four chairs in the competition? Dona Preta conquered the feat this Thursday, 4/11, and couldn’t hold back her tears in front of the coaches.

THE web also reacted to the artist’s presentation, and the best comments you can see below! ⬇

Good morning Brazil, good afternoon Italy 🔴🟢

Rocking in Italian, Gustavo Matias surprised him by singing “Nessum Dorma (Turandot)” on the Voice stage! The 22-year-old boy praised the dynamics, overturned all the chairs and was even praised by Carlinhos Brown!

“As I expected your singing, the classic singing! This, for me, is the most anticipated voice of this season!”, stated the coach.

