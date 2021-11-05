‘The Voice Brasil’: Watch unpublished performances from the last night of Auditions to the Blind | 2021

It’s the last day! We arrived on the fourth – and last – night of The Voice Brasil’s Blind Auditions! And as you already know, in addition to knowing the amazing voices on the show, here on Gshow you can follow unpublished presentations by these artists, right? On TV, you saw a clip with three members of Team IZA: Fernanda de Lima, Gleyssinho Samblack and Vanessa Souto. And from Team Claudia: Ana Luiza Postingher, Bianca Aragão and Cibelle Hespanhol. It’s time to watch more of these participants: