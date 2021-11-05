Thiago Santos, Douglas Costa and 7 more could bring ‘BO’s to Grêmio in 2022 in a Serie B

In case of demotion, Immortal’s cast would have to undergo drastic reformulation, especially for high salaries on the payroll

At the same time as the situation of the Guild is getting dramatic round after round in the Brazilian Championship, Vagner Mancini has already done the math for his team to save himself from relegation. There are 10 games left for the tournament to end. Vice-lantern with 26 points, the Tricolor should save itself with six victories, that is, if it prints a 60% improvement from now on.

Within the cast and also in the voice of the direction – as the runner-up Dénis Abrahão -, “the Guild doesn’t fall”. Even with more than 85% chances of relegation, according to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the vision is that the quality of the group – with Douglas Costa, Rafinha, Campaz, Ferreira, Borja, Vanderson, Geromel, among others – can take the club out of this situation.

But if Grêmio is demoted for the 3rd time in its history, the board will have many problems in the medium to short term planning. All because there are several athletes with bond ending in 2022 and the following season. And they are players of weight in tricolor history, like Douglas Costa, with ties until June of next year.

Starting in January, names like Diego Souza, Rafinha, Cortez and Victor Ferraz are free and will certainly stir up the market. In December 2022, the agreements of: Éverton Cardoso, Churín and Borja, the latter on loan from Palmeiras, will expire.

In 2023, there are still issues: left-back Diogo Barbosa, defensive midfielders Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva, midfielder Jean Pyerre and attacking midfielder Alisson.