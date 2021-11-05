Thinking about the future, Miranda tries to change the bad past of São Paulo away from home and says: “Great opportunity”

The São Paulo team does not have a good result in away games and is trying to change this situation next Sunday (07), against Bahia

Next Sunday (07), at 6:15 pm, at the stadium Arena Fonte Nova, São Paulo will face Bahia in the match valid for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. During an interview with SPFC TV, the defender Miranda talked about the preparation that the team has been doing during the week and about the goal of the club in this season finale.

“The team has been growing a lot. We are working hard on a daily basis and this is reflected in the field. We see the team playing safer, more organized and creating great opportunities. We certainly wanted a wider score (against Internacional), but the result was fair and that gives us confidence to keep working, that we will definitely seek a higher place in the standings.”, declared the defender.

With 37 points in Brazilian championship, there are only seven of drop zone, the team led by the technician Rogerio Ceni face the Bahia out of home. Tricolor needs to improve the retrospect playing away from their domains: in the last six games, there were three draws and three defeats.

“São Paulo as a great club, regardless of playing at home or not, has to propose the game, has to control the match and this is our goal, to go in search of three points in each game. We will definitely search and hope to return with them. The goal is to play Libertadores next year. We have a team for this and we will do our best to achieve it. And that’s what’s left to win with this shirt, a Libertadores. This is my dream and I’m looking for it”, he said.

Miranda is two games away from completing the 300 games with the shirt of the São Paulo: “It is an expressive brand, but the important thing is to continue helping São Paulo. When I left the Club I knew I would return. I knew the Club would need me and luckily it happened now and I hope to continue helping the Club to continue growing”, finished the defender.