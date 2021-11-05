This Thursday’s Corinthians training has Piton reinstated and Richard returns to CT

Corinthians held another training session this Thursday morning. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho led the third day of activities focused on the confrontation against Fortaleza, which takes place at 17:00 on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The day was marked by two news. Left-back Lucas Piton has completed the physical transition process and trained normally with the group. He was embezzled against Chapecoense for muscle discomfort in the thigh, but should be related against Fortaleza.

The other novelty was the steering wheel Richard’s return to CT. He was on loan at Athletico-PR since July 2020 and terminated his contract for extrafield reasons. At Timão, their relationship lasts until the end of 2022.

On the pitch, Sylvinho did a ball possession practice on Field 2. Then, the squad was divided between defensive and attacking players. In Field 1, the coach did specific work for the defenders and full-backs. In Field 2, assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini performed an activity of passes, crosses and submissions for the midfielders and forwards.

Sylvinho ended the day with a defensive set pieces practice. On Friday, again in the morning, Corinthians finishes preparing for the game.

