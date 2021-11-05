Three out of every four killed by Covid in Pernambuco did not take any vaccine, says government | Pernambuco

Three out of four killed by Covid in Pernambuco did not take any dose of the vaccine against the disease. The data were collected by the government from January 19, the day after the start of immunization in the state. In a press conference this Thursday (4), in Recife, the state secretary of Health, André Longo, said that 6,845 people died without starting the vaccination cycle.

The vaccination campaign in the state began on January 18, when Coronavac and AstraZeneca were approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). From January 19 to October 21, 9,103 deaths were recorded by Covid, according to Longo.

“More than 8,500 people, 94% of deaths, were not fully vaccinated. Furthermore, 75%, or 6,845 people, had not taken even one dose of vaccine. 1,530 people had taken only one dose and 2% became ill before the time required for the vaccine to take effect, which is 14 days after the second application or the single dose”, said the secretary.

André Longo also stated that 95% of the cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) since the immunization campaign began are people who have not completed the vaccination schedule against Covid.

“These data give us the real dimension of the importance of getting vaccinated and completing the scheme. It’s no use taking the first dose and not showing up for the second. It is necessary to pay attention to and meet the health recommendations to complete the vaccination scheme”, explained André Longo.

The secretary also stated that in early December the state hopes to have vaccinated at least 80% of the population over 12 years old with two doses, or the vaccine in a single dose. André Longo said, however, that it is not yet possible to allow large public parties, such as New Year’s Eve and Carnival.

“In today’s numbers, we don’t have the conditions to have big events that generate agglomeration. We still don’t have security levels to raise the issue of large public festivities,” said Longo.

However, the secretary pointed out that the numbers may change and, with advances in vaccination, it may be possible to make events viable.

“I was making a projection for reaching 80% of the vaccinated population at the beginning of December. When we talk about an event that will take place in June, such as São João, we are talking about a situation that still has a lot of evolution in numbers, levels and indicators epidemiological”, he declared.

The State Department of Health (SES) registered, on Thursday (4), 310 cases of Covid-19. Among those confirmed today, 16 (5%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and 294 (95%) are mild. Now, Pernambuco totals 632,676 confirmed cases of the disease, being 54,608 serious and 578,068 mild.

15 deaths were also confirmed, which occurred between April 7th and Wednesday (3). With that, the state now has 20,048 deaths by Covid-19, since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

The epidemiological details will be passed on throughout the day by the State Health Department.