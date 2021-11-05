Tiago Nunes explains Mendoza’s choice in the Ceará starting lineup: “It gives depth”

Coach Tiago Nunes participated in a pre-match press conference this Thursday, 4, and commented on several issues about Ceará before the match against Cuiabá. Among the questions made by journalists, the coach explained the reasons for betting on Colombian Steven Mendoza as a starter at Alvinegro.

“About Mendoza, specifically, he is a player who gives depth, attacks the last line, speed. I always try to combine the old maxim of ‘bow and arrow’. It’s no use just having a frame player and not having a depth characteristic,” he commented Tiago.

He also emphasizes the importance of combining different characteristics of the players to form the attack. “It has to have combinations of complementary characteristics, guys who have the ability to articulate and can attack the last space. We’ve already had several lineups always looking for players that complement each other,” he said.

The captain alvinegro also spoke about other punctual choices in the team, such as the change of goalkeepers in the starting lineup, removing Richard to put João Ricardo, and the return of Gabriel Lacerda to the bench.

“I see a boy (Lacerda) with enormous potential, with all the capacity to play at the highest level to be a starter for Ceará. There’s this upgrade for a defender who has goals. This has to be valued. He’s gaining maturity, experience, shooting and in a dispute with Messias and Luiz, who are players with more physical imposition and aerial ball. Due to the characteristics of the teams we have been facing, with very strong area filling, the idea was to have more physical players in that region of the central defense”, said Tiago about the defender creates of Grandpa’s youth categories.

“I called Richard and said that it’s not a technical or tactical option. It’s an option for that moment. João had acted little with me. Of João’s attributes, I really like communication along the defensive line. Its characteristic is the mobilization of the system. defensiveness; the game with the feet that facilitates quality a lot, like Richard, who also has it. But it’s a subtle matter, of perception and sensitivity,” commented the coach about the change in Alvinegro’s goal.

