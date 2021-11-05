Ticket sales for Galo x America starts this Thursday afternoon (4)

Atlético announced that it will start, at 18:00 (GMT), this Thursday (4), the sale of tickets for the game against América, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. The derby will be at 4 pm (GMT), on Sunday (7), at Mineirão.

The club announced the sale schedule for the Serie A classic from Minas Gerais:

11/04 (6pm): Black CNG and Strong and Avenger CNG (65% discount)

11/05 (9h): CNG Silver (55% discount)

11/05 (12h): CNG White / CNG Clubs (50% discount)

11/05 (17h): Buyers of MRV Arena Boxes and Chairs

11/05 (6pm): Non-members

Closing of the online sale: 11/7 (12:00)

NGV members of all categories will be able to buy their ticket, with the respective discount, and two additional tickets with 50% discount.

Members who have GNV Kids plans can request, at no cost, at the time of purchase, a ticket for each registered GNV Kids card, in the same sector as the ticket purchased by the plan holder.

Fully vaccinated fans (second or single dose) do not need to take a Covid test. Just take the proof of vaccination from the App Conect SUS, PRINTED, or a copy of the vaccination card. Tests and vouchers will be mandatorily collected at the stadium access gates.

