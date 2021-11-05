Tigre War completes 1 year with militia close to reaching Ethiopia’s capital; understand the conflict | World

Because of the increased tension, Abiy Ahmed decreed a state of emergency in the country and asked Ethiopians to prepare for “hard times.” The Nobel Peace Prize even had a Facebook post deleted by order of the social network for inciting violence, by asking Ethiopians to “bury” the Tigre fighters, whom he calls “terrorists” (read more about Abiy Ahmed at the end of the article).

The conflicts started in November 2020, when Abiy Ahmed decided to carry out an operation to dismantle the Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigre (TPLF). The prime minister promised a short intervention, but the offensive turned into a bloody civil war with abuses by both parties involved.

There are reports of serious violations of human rights, including rapes and massacres of civilians. Thousands of people died, and hundreds of thousands more suffer from hunger.

The war symbolizes Ethiopia’s rapid decline, before a country that showed good economic growth and an increasingly evident opening to the rest of the world.

The conflict also represents a shock to Abiy Ahmed, now accused of massacres against the Tigre population just two years after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

MAP – Tigre, Ethiopia — Photo: g1

Tigre is Ethiopia’s northernmost region, bordering Eritrea, with a population of around 7 million people — mostly from a local ethnic group, the tigers, which account for about 6% of all Ethiopians.

The region has gained relevance thanks to Ethiopia’s federal system, where ethnic groups have more power over the parts of the country they control.

In the 1990s, one such representation was the TPLF, the militia that took control of Tigre after two decades of intense conflict against a military junta in the region.

Members of the Tigre People's Liberation Front — Photo: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

Although the power of the TPLF was more restricted to Tigre itself, the group, which also had a political party, was part of the coalition that dominated Ethiopia. AND, during this period, the African country registered great leaps in its economy.. On the other hand, allegations of corruption and disrespect for human rights have gained momentum in recent years.

Here comes the figure of Abiy Ahmed, prime minister elected in 2018 who dissolved the coalition the following year with a pro-human rights speech and centralized power in Ethiopia — which has generated great discontent among regional factions including the TPLF.

How the fighting in Ethiopia started

Amhara militia members head for Tigre to face the TPLF on November 9, 2020 — Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Abiy Ahmed began on November 4, 2020 — when the world was still looking toward the US presidential election — an offensive against the armed wing of the TLPF in Tigre.

The prime minister officially claimed that the offensive was necessary because the TLPF had attacked Ethiopian military bases. The Tigre militia still denies the authorship of these actions.

In addition, just weeks before the attacks began, Tigre organized regional elections despite the Ethiopian authorities’ determination to suspend electoral processes in the pandemic. In this vote, in September 2020, the TLPF showed great strength in the region.

Black smoke and destruction after clashes in Mekele, Tigre region, October 20, 2021 — Photo: AP Photo

In a first moment of conflict, the official forces of Ethiopia seemed to defeat the rebels in Tigre rather quickly. On November 28, less than a month after the attacks began, the Ethiopian government declared victory in Mekele, the region’s capital.

Although, TLPF did not surrender. The clashes crossed the turn of 2020 and entered 2021 without there was any transparency about what was really happening in Tigre. By the middle of this year, the signs of the rebels’ advance had become even clearer — showing that the conflict is still far from a solution.

TPLF advances and fear in the capital

Destroyed tank seen in Tigre region of Ethiopia in May 2021 — Photo: Ben Curtis, Archive/AP Photo

In June of this year, the TLPF launched a counterattack that allowed it to reconquer most of Tigre, including the regional capital, Mekele. The Ethiopian army withdrew, and, cornered, the Abiy government declared a “humanitarian ceasefire”.

The difference is that the offensive by the pro-Tigré faction has not stopped, and the TPLF has advanced into the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara. Thereby, the conflict has spread to other corners of Ethiopia where there were already historic ethnic crises. Some groups have come to support Abiy Ahmed’s military. Others formed ranks with the Tigeran rebels — who also wanted to take the region out of the isolation imposed by the prime minister’s government.

Police display weapons during military parade in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, on June 19, eve of local elections — Photo: Ben Curtis, archive/AP Photo

Recently, the situation has become even more alarming for the Ethiopian Abiy government because TPLF militiamen approached the capital Addis Ababa — which is not only the capital of Ethiopia but also one of the most important cities in the entire African continent, with an airport with connections all over the world.

The worsening crisis led foreign governments, including the United States, to try to dissuade Tigre forces from advancing on Addis Ababa. The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency this week, a measure that lasts for six months and allows authorities to:

decree curfew

force citizens into military training

stop transport services

suspend permissions for press vehicles

detain indefinitely anyone suspected of belonging to terrorist groups.

Genet Mehari, aged only 5, receives treatment for malnutrition in Mekele, Tigre, in September 2021; hunger is a problem in the region — Photo: AP Photo

It is very difficult to have exact data on the humanitarian disaster that has become Ethiopia because international observers are prevented from entering several parts of the country most affected by the conflict, especially in Tigre itself.

In July, UN officials estimated that 400,000 people were starving in the region. The number could be even higher, with the crisis worsening in recent months. Already there is talk of millions of hungry in the country.

17-year-old Haftom Gebretsadik had his right hand amputated after an attack in the Tigre region in May 2021 — Photo: Ben Curtis/Arquivo/AP Photo

The exact total number of deaths in the war is also unknown. Tigré sources speak of 100,000, another number that could be much higher.

In September, a spokesman for US diplomacy said the Ethiopian government had blocked access to basic services such as electricity, banking or telecommunications for residents of Tigre.

In addition, there are numerous allegations of war crimes on both sides: rape, torture, executions have been routine in northern Ethiopia.

Abiy Ahmed: from Nobel Peace to symbol of war

Abiy Ahmed — Photo: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Abiy Ahmed’s decision to invade Tigre, start a conflict against the TPLF and block access to water and food for an entire population contrasts with the Nobel Peace Prize he won in 2019, just a year before the start of the war.

The prime minister gained notoriety for resolving a historic border conflict with neighboring Eritrea — which even borders Tigre. In 2018, the two countries normalized relations, something that seemed distant after 20 years of conflict.

Abiy Ahmed, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, was instrumental in ending the conflict with Eritrea

This change in Abiy Ahmed’s image before the world, in fact, is the unraveling of an older rivalry in Ethiopia: upon coming to power in 2018, the prime minister overthrew with an anti-corruption and pro-human rights speech the old alliance multiethnic that ruled the country. The coalition included the TPLF, which then left the top of the Ethiopian government.

It was the group of Abiy Ahmed and his party, the Prosperity Party, which accused the Tigre militia and other factions spread across Ethiopia of violating human rights and carrying out torture, killing and other crimes.

In other words, even when the Ethiopian prime minister won the Nobel Peace Prize, there was already a tension between the government and the TPLF. Small, localized attacks and other actions by the militia in the Tigre region — and the response by the military — heightened the crisis between both sides.

Until, finally, in 2020, the organization of local elections in Tigre despite the restrictions imposed by the government because of the pandemic and an attack attributed to the TPFL on an Ethiopian military garrison angered Abiy Ahmed. It was then, in November of last year, that he started the war.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during session with parliamentarians in Addis Ababa, in Oct. 22 archive photo — Photo: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters

Thus, it causes embarrassment in the international community that Nobel Peace Prize Abiy Ahmed is now seen as a leader who has started a bloody conflict and which, moreover, generated a huge humanitarian crisis with unpredictable consequences for the region and with denunciations of crimes and violations of human rights.

It is also astonishing the fact that Abiy Ahmed did not want to start dialogues with the opposition in Tigre, even with insistent requests from world leaders. UN Secretary General António Guterres said he spoke personally with the Ethiopian prime minister this week.

On social media, Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday called on Ethiopian citizens to prepare for “hard times” and, without being specific, said the coming days will represent a “test” for everyone in the country.

This message, less clear, was published moments after another, more forceful, went off the air by Facebook’s determination: on the network, the prime minister said that “All Ethiopians have an obligation to die for Ethiopia” and that the “Tigerians of Tigre” must be “buried”.