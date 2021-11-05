Tite summons Vini Jr back to the Brazilian team, after Roberto Firmino cut | Brazilian Team

Vini Jr returns to the Brazilian team after getting behind the line with Tite, with Raphinha and Antony rising. The Real Madrid player is having a great start to the season with nine goals and seven assists in all competitions and is the highlight of the team in the Spanish Championship and in the Champions League.
After the victory over Shakhtar in the midweek in the Champions League, in which he gave two assists, Vini Junior said that, despite the good phase, he needed to work harder to return to the national team.
“Vinicius Jr. is called up for the next two games for the Brazilian team. He will replace Roberto Firmino, who was recalled after confirming the muscle injury in the posterior region of the left thigh.
On Thursday morning (04), Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazilian team, received information from Liverpool’s medical department and informed the technical committee that Firmino’s injury prevents him from participating in the team’s training and games in the coming weeks.
Leader of the Qualifiers with 31 points from 11 games (10 wins and one draw), the Brazilian team starts to meet next Monday (08) in São Paulo, location of the game against Colombia on Thursday (11) . Five days later, the team led by coach Tite will play its last match in 2021 against Argentina in San Juan.”
