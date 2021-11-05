To clear the name! Feirão offers discounts of up to 99% and debt assistance. See how to trade!

Photo: Disclosure





People who are in default can negotiate and pay their debts through the Serasa Limpa Fair Name until this Friday (5).

This year, in addition to the possibility of renegotiating debts with up to 99% discount and interest-free installment options, there is debt aid, a cash bonus for those who clear their name and make payment in cash.

In these cases, Serasa will give a credit of R$50 to anyone who negotiates and pays upfront agreements starting at R$200. The aid is valid for one or several debts added together and negotiated through the application.

More than 100 partner companies from different sectors participate in the event, allowing debts with credit cards, stores, water, electricity, telephone, among others, to be negotiated by digital means and without having to leave the house.

To participate, just download the Serasa application, in the mobile app store. It is also possible to negotiate debts over the internet, via WhatsApp (11) 99575-2096 or via 0800 591 1222.

In addition to the digital channels, the interested party can also go to one of the Post Office agencies taking an original document with a photo, make the consultation and generate the bank slip on the spot…

According to Serasa, currently, in Brazil, more than 62 million defaulters face difficulties in getting credit.

For the executive manager of Serasa, Matheus Moura, Feirão is already expected by Brazilians as the ideal time to renegotiate their debts, but this year it is even more special because it happens at a time of restart, of resumption of economic activity and hope for many Brazilians.

“In addition to the various benefits of the fair, the debt aid is an important ally for this moment, as it is a financial incentive for the consumer to settle another agreement or even other types of bills, such as water, electricity, telephone, among others by Serasa’s digital wallet. It is an opportunity to start over and we want to be part of that moment”, he said.

See the step-by-step guide to negotiating and receiving debt relief online:

1st step: Download the Serasa app on your cell phone (available for Android and iOS), enter your CPF and fill out a brief registration form. Upon entering the platform, all of the consumer’s financial information will already appear on the screen.

2nd step: After selecting the “see offers” option, it is possible to check the conditions offered for payment with the Serasa Limpa Nome discount already applied. Just click on one of the available debts and you will be presented with options to renegotiate each debt.

3rd step: Once one of the options is chosen, the payment format selected must be in cash and must take place by November 30th. After that, it is important to review and finalize the agreement made.

4th step: After generating the bank slip, payment must be made by November 30 through Serasa’s digital wallet or other means preferred by the consumer.

5th step: After payment, the amount of R$50 will be credited to the Serasa Digital Wallet, which must be active. The deposit can take place until the 17th of December. Credit must be used by January 31, 2022. If not used, it will be voided.

SOURCE: Brazil Agency